Kelheim Wins INDA’s WOW Innovation Award®

Germany-based Kelheim Fibres announced it was the recipient of the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry’s (INDA’s) World of Wipes (WOW) Innovation Award® for its Danufil®QR fiber. The positively charged viscose fiber, made using renewable cellulose, was engineered for use in disinfectant wipes. The fiber binds less than 10 percent of the quaternary ammonium compounds, commonly referred to as quats, so that the disinfectant can work as intended when contained in the wipe. The fiber also is fully biodegradable and may easily be processed on nonwovens equipment.

According to INDA, the World of Wipes Innovation Award “recognizes the winning product that both expands the use of nonwovens and demonstrates creativity, novelty, uniqueness and technical sophistication.” Winners are selected by equal one-third votes placed by the WOW Conference Planning Committee, the INDA Technical Advisory Board, and WOW attendees. “Product innovations have a right to exist only if they work in practice and if they create added value,” said Matthew North, commercial director, Kelheim Fibres. “Therefore, we are particularly pleased about this approval from the industry.”

July/August 2019