Fiber Innovation Technology Gives TED Talk At TEDxGreenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — July 12, 2019 —Back in March, Jeff Dugan with Fiber Innovation Technology (FIT) was asked to deliver a TED Talk at TEDxGreenville. The video of his presentation is now available.

According to Dugan: “It’s not every day you’re asked to deliver a TED Talk, which is why we’re sending this email to as many of our suppliers, customers, colleagues, and other friends as we can think of because we thought you might be interested in viewing the only TED Talk to date that focuses on fiber technology. In particular, the talk features the vast potential of bicomponent fiber technology, serving as a basic introduction for the broad TED audience.”

The 14-minute video can be viewed by visiting FIT’s website: fitfibers.com.

Posted July 24, 2019

Source: Fiber Innovation Technologies (FIT)