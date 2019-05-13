Nylon 6 Manufacturer Advansix Announces Conclusion Of Hopewell Investigation

PARSIPPANY, N.J.— May 13, 2019 — AdvanSix announced today that the United States government has notified the Company that the criminal investigation regarding air emissions at the Hopewell, Virginia facility has concluded with no further action required.

“Health, safety and environmental performance has always been, and will continue to be, our top priority. We remain committed to a strong culture of operating compliance driven by our values of safety, accountability, integrity and respect,” said Erin Kane, president and CEO of AdvanSix.

AdvanSix

AdvanSix is a manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin which is a synthetic material used by our customers to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films that, in turn, are used in such end-products as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food and industrial packaging. As a result of our backward integration and the configuration of our manufacturing facilities, we also sell caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer, acetone and other intermediate chemicals, all of which are produced as part of our Nylon 6 integrated manufacturing chain.

