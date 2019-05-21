GM Recognizes CSP And Teijin With Distinctive Innovation Award

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — May 21, 2019 — Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), along with its parent company Teijin Limited, were honored by General Motors with the automakers Innovation Award at its 27th Annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held in Warren, Michigan.

Specifically, CSP and Teijin were recognized for the successful development and execution of the GMC Sierra’s CarbonPro pickup box. The industry’s first carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic pickup box saves 62 pounds of mass and provides unprecedented strength and durability.

“We hold our suppliers to a high bar,” said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life.”

CSP/Teijin were among just four suppliers to receive the coveted Innovation Award, which was chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“It is exciting to be a part of an industry first, and an honor to be recognized by our customer for our innovation,” said Steve Rooney, CEO of CSP. “The CarbonPro box represents the culmination of great people and great companies coming together to create an innovative solution to a design challenge. I could not be more proud of the R&D, engineering and sales teams who have worked tirelessly to build a very strong partnership with General Motors.”

Source: The Teijin Group