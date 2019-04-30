Nestlé Waters, Pepsico And Suntory Beverage & Food Europe Join Consortium Founded By Carbios And L’Oréal To Support The World’s First Enzymatic Technology For The Recycling Of Plastics

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France — April 28, 2019 — Regulatory News:

On behalf of the Consortium, Carbios, a company pioneering new, bio-industrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, and L’Oréal, worldwide beauty leader, are pleased to announce a major partnership with Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe.

Carbios has developed a unique and sustainable technology using highly specific enzymes that can recycle much broader PET plastics and polyester fibers feedstock than other recycling technologies. This innovative process creates recycled PET, equivalent to virgin PET, that can be used for applications like bottles and other forms of packaging.

Carbios and L’Oréal previously founded the Consortium to bring enhanced recycling technology designed and developed by CARBIOS to market on an industrial scale. Committed to supporting sustainable development with innovative solutions, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are joining the Consortium to help support the circular plastics economy using Carbios’ breakthrough enzyme-based enhanced recycling technology.

Under the terms of the four-year agreement, the Consortium partners’ ambition is to bring Carbios’ PET-enhanced recycling technology to the market and increase the availability of high-quality recycled plastics to fulfill their sustainability commitments. The collaboration includes technical milestones and support for the efficient supply of consumer-grade, 100% recycled PET plastics for global markets.

Carbios has developed an innovative process that breaks down PET plastic waste into its original building blocks, which can be used to produce high-quality PET plastic. This patented technology offers the potential to recycle PET plastics repeatedly and pave the way for 100% recycled PET content in new products. In fact, Carbios recently achieved a world first using its enzymatic technology to create PET bottles from 100% recycled plastics. This biological approach can handle all forms of PET plastics (clear, colored, opaque and multilayer) and polyester fibers. The process requires limited heat and no pressure or solvents, which improves its environmental impact, and also provides a competitive solution to increase global plastic recycling rates. By creating a circular economy from used plastics and fibers, Carbios’ enhanced recycling technology brings forward a sustainable and responsible solution.

Jean-Claude Lumaret, CEO of Carbios, explains, “We are thrilled to welcome Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe into the Consortium we have created with L’Oréal. Their contribution will accelerate our common ambition and help to industrialize our recycling technology, which brings a breakthrough solution in the treatment of plastic waste.”

Philippe Thuvien, Packaging & Development Vice-President at L’Oréal, noted, “We are convinced that Carbios’ technology is a new step forward, in addition to the mechanical and chemical recycling that contribute to reaching our 2025 goals: 50% of our products’ plastic components is recycled or bio-sourced. We know that by working together with our partners, we will succeed in creating a more sustainable world based on circular economy principles.”

Massimo Casella, Head of R&D Nestlé Waters, add, “We are pleased to be joining the Consortium in supporting the development of this new technology. It can help us to achieve Nestlé’s goal of increasing the amount of recycled PET content in our bottles without compromising on quality and contribute to creating an environmentally sustainable world for the next generation.”

Simon Lowden, President of Global Foods at PepsiCo adds, “PepsiCo is striving for a world where plastics need never become waste. Achieving that requires collaborative efforts to drive transformative change across the packaging lifecycle. The Consortium offers us the opportunity to accelerate the development of this promising enzymatic recycling technology which, alongside mechanical and chemical recycling, can move us closer to a circular economy for plastics.”

Roberto Vanin, Chief R&D Officer Suntory Beverage & Food Europe, concludes, “Addressing the global issue of plastic waste requires large scale collaboration, innovative thinking and investment in new and ground-breaking technologies. We are delighted to partner with Carbios to drive real action to tackle plastic waste. Their innovative approach to enzymatic recycling reflects our desire at Suntory Beverage and Food Europe to actively seek out forward-thinking solutions to solve the challenges of today and ensure a sustainable future.”

Carbios is a green chemistry company whose innovations provide solutions to the environmental and sustainable development issues manufacturers currently face. Since its founding in 2011, the company has developed two industrial-scale biological processes for the biological breakdown and recycling of polymers. These unique innovations help optimise the performance and life cycle of plastics and textiles by capitalizing on the properties of specially selected enzymes. Carbios’ economic growth model is based on the industrial roll-out and sale of its products, enzymes, technologies and biological processes through direct licence agreements or joint ventures, to major players in the fields to whom they would most benefit. To that end, Carbios founded the joint venture Carbiolice in 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients and the SPI fund, run by Bpifrance. This company, in which Carbios holds a controlling share, will market the first technology licensed by Carbios by producing enzyme pellets used in the production of biodegradable and bio-sourced plastics. Since its founding, Carbios has been backed by Truffle Capital, a European investment capital player. Carbios qualifies as an “Innovative Company” according to Bpifrance, which makes the company’s shares eligible for inclusion in innovation-focused mutual funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

Posted April 30, 2019

Source: Carbios