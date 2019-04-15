Amni Soul Eco® Polyamide Yarn Is Part Of Sustainable Thinking, Eco-Exhibition Held At Museo Salvatore Ferragamo

FLORENCE — April 12, 2019 — A conscious and innovative use of materials: that’s the silver thread of “Responsible Thinking” exhibition, to be held at Museo Ferragamo (Palazzo Spini Feroni – Piazza Santa Trinità 5r, Florence).

Exploring the pioneering spirit of Salvatore Ferragamo and his approach to the use of natural, recycled and innovative materials, the occasion is an authentic invitation to reflect on the crucial issue of sustainability in the fashion industry. Along with the heritage of the brand and its latest experimental developments, “Responsible Thinking” also gathers the works of international artists and designers with a mindful approach, renowned for their cutting-edge use of different ingredients, as well as smart and new technologies that are revolutionizing the industry.

Part of this inspiring and impressive exhibition, Amni Soul Eco® stands out as the first 6.6 polyamide yarn with improved biodegradability. Developed by Solvay, the international multi- specialty chemical group, this award-winning fiber was selected by Manifatture Italiane Scudieri – MecTex, textile division of Adler Group, worldwide leader in designing, to create T-Green, a collection of eco-friendly fabrics: one of these is now displayed at Responsible Thinking as example of the perfect balance between fashion, performance and environment.

Amni Soul Eco® branded fibers are designed to decompose in around five years when disposed in well-controlled landfills, as demonstrated by laboratory biodegradation tests in accordance with ASTM D5511 – Standard Test Method for Determining Anaerobic Biodegradation of Plastic Materials Under High-Solids Anaerobic-Digestion Conditions (equivalent to ISO 15985). But there’s more: as the biodegradation process kicks in, they break down into organic matter (biomass) and biogas that can be exploited to cogenerate electricity and thus become new environmental resources. Produced with environmental-friendly process and Oeko-Tex® certified, this yarn not only is recyclable and reusable but it also features all the functional benefits of polyamide 6.6, such as quality, durability and comfort.

“This is more than an exhibition: ‘Responsible Thinking’ is an exhortation to let the past inspire us in order to create something that goes beyond our standards and limits. Standing among these extraordinary innovations is a true honor,” claimed Daniela Antunes, Solvay Business Development Manager. “We are proud to be part of this project, a testament to the long-standing effort that involves the whole industry and aims at leaving a better world to future generations.”

Paving the way towards a future where the environmental impact could be drastically reduced along with the amount of waste, Amni Soul Eco® will be displayed in Room 7 – dedicated to innovations – from April 12th 2019 to March 8th 2020.

Source: Solvay – GBU Fibras