58th Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress (Dornbirn-GFC) — Communicating Fiber Innovations September 11 – 13, 2019, Austria

VIENNA, Austria — April 3, 2019 — Over 100 international speakers from industry and research will present the latest innovations of the fiber and textile industry at the Dornbirn-GFC 2019 from September 11 – 13, 2019. As generator of ideas and networks, the 58th Dornbirn-GFC would especially like to offer the platform to young companies by organizing a “Startup” Event in cooperation with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), a worldwide leading and internationally operating auditor and consulting firm. Because of being the world’s biggest Fiber Innovation Congress, the Dornbirn-GFC has been an inherent part in the calendar of about 700 participants of more than 35 nations. www.dornbirn-gfc.com

DORNBIRN-GFC as Generator of Ideas and Networks

Last year over 700 international participants (70% from Europe, 30% from Asia and America) utilized the Fiber Innovation Congress in Dornbirn as networking platform and 50 new companies were welcomed to the congress.

The “Creme de la Creme” of the fiber industry as well as international global players of the entire value chain will be present at the 58th Dornbirn-GFC. This year, the congress is entirely dedicated to the topics of sustainability and digitalization. Thus, the top-class lead sponsor Lenzing Group, Indorama Ventures and Märkische Faser as well as PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Microsoft and Palo Alto Networks will be expected as important partners.

More than 100 expert lectures concentrate on the following key themes:

Fiber innovations

Circular economy and recycling

Digitalization and smart textiles

Surface modification and additives

Sports and leisure wear

Nonwovens and technical textiles

A few Highlights of this Year’s Congress:

A CEO panel and a panel discussion on digitalization will accompany the expert lectures of more than 100 international speakers.

Austrian’s federal minister of Digital and Economic Affairs as well as high-level industry leaders of Lenzing, Indorama Ventures, Oerlikon, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, PwC and others are looking forward to a highly interesting discussion.

In cooperation with PwC, 50 “Startups” will be invited and given the opportunity to present their business models in Dornbirn.

Due to its success, the “Young Scientist Forum” will also be performed for the fourth time. The workshop will take place on September 10, 2019, under the leadership of the industrial consultancy SYNGROUP. The purpose, inter alia, is to enhance and enable a network amongst young scientists.

Because of the vast interest from industry and trade and the strong support of the EU Commission “Circular Economy” is a focal point this year again.

International Cooperations

In recent years, various cooperations have been initiated in order to support and promote the Dornbirn-GFC. These efforts will be extended in 2019.

Techtextil – May 17, 2019, Frankfurt am Main, GERMANY

The Dornbirn-GFC organizes a symposium on “Sustainable Fiber Innovations and Applications” at the Messe Frankfurt’s Techtextil Forum on May 17, 2019.

Take part in the Techtextil Forum on May 17, 2019 (Hall 4.1/J39) or get more information at the Techtextil fair booth (Hall 4.2/C27).

More information on the programme can be found on www.dornbirn-gfc.com/news

EDANA

EDANA, an international association of nonwovens manufacturers, supports the Dornbirn-GFC very constructively through the organization of highly qualitative lectures from the nonwovens industry as well as enabling the participation of young scientists of the industry in the “Young Scientist Forum“.

TAPPI

TAPPI, which is a big US based “Learning & Networking” organization for the industry is cooperating with Dornbirn-GFC in the promotion of the congress.

Sponsors as the Key Elements of the Success of Dornbirn-GFC

Particular emphasis should be placed on the economic region Land Vorarlberg and “the smart city” Dornbirn which have tremendously supported the congress since its foundation.

Lenzing AG, the associations CIRFS (European Fiber Association) and IVC (German Fiber Association) are the initiators of this annual congress.

Lenzing AG, the world`s largest and most innovative cellulose fiber producer – this impressive company with high innovative power will be represented as “the” lead sponsor of the congress.

It is especially delightful to have gained PwC as an important partner for the Dornbirn-GFC 2019.

The renowned sponsors of last year’s congress as well as several new sponsors will contribute to the success of the event in 2019:

AVANTEX/Messe Frankfurt France (FRA)

Techtextil/Messe Frankfurt (GER)

CHT Beitlich (GER)

CIRFS (BEL)

Dralon (GER)

Ecoplus. Niederösterreichs Wirtschaftsagentur GmbH (AUT)

EDANA (BEL)

Gherzi Textil Organisation (SUI)

Glanzstoff Industries/Indorama (AUT)

Groz Beckert (GER)

IFG Asota (AUT)

IKV Innovative Kunststoffveredlung (GER)

Kunstuniversität Linz (AUT)

Land Vorarlberg (AUT)

Lenzing AG (AUT)

Märkische Faser (GER)

Microsoft (AUT)

Oerlikon Manmade Fibers (GER)

Perlon Nextrusion Monofil (GER)

PricewaterhouseCoupers PwC (AUT)

PHP Fibers/Indorama (GER)

Saurer AG (SUI)

Stadt Dornbirn (AUT)

SYNGROUP (AUT)

WISTO – Wirtschaftsstandort Vorarlberg GmbH (AUT)

WKO Wirtschaftskammer Vorarlberg (AUT)

Dornbirn-GFC APP

Improving the flow of communication and information throughout the congress is the main purpose of the app. It enables participants to familiarize themselves with speakers, participants and exhibitors as well as to arrange personal meetings prior to the congress. In 2018, the app was utilized by more than 50% of the participants. In 2019, an expansion of its functions is planned.

Networking Event on the Last Day

In 2018 for the first time, a networking event took place as closing of the Dornbirn-GFC on the last conference day. More than 100 congress participants enjoyed the Dornbirn-GFC closing party in a cozy atmosphere. The charming event enhanced the participants’ networking once again. A similarly special networking event will be organized again this year.

Dornbirn-GFC on Social Media

Updated information about the Dornbirn-GFC can be found on:

LinkedIn/Dornbirn-GFC

Facebook/Dornbirn-GFC

Instagram/@dornbirn-gfc.

Posted April 3, 2019

Source: DORNBIRN GLOBAL FIBER CONGRESS (Dornbirn-GFC)