IDEA 2019 Exhibitor Preview: Teijin Frontier

TOKYO, Japan — March 19, 2019 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fibers and products converting company, announced today that it will participate in IDEA 2019, one of the world’s three major events showing new nonwoven products and technologies, which will be held in the U.S. city of Miami from March 25 to 28 .

Exhibits at the Teijin Frontier stand (No. 146) will include:

Nanofronｔ, is a 700-nanometer-diameter ultra-fine polyester fiber featuring superior friction and wiping properties, strong gripping force, and a pleasing feel. It is used for diverse applications, including gloves, socks, skincare products and industrial wiping applications. Nanofront nonwoven sheets and bag filters will be displayed.

TEPYRUS, an advanced short-cut polyester fiber for wet-laid nonwoven applications, offers excellent dispersion of fiber and stabilized quality for papermaking. There is a wide range of products in response to the diversified needs.

A number of eco-friendly materials also will be presented, including ECOPET recycled polyester fiber, ELASTY high-performance cushion material made with recycled polyester, SOLOTEX and SOLOTEX OCTA polytrimethylene terephthalate fiber, which are shape-retaining and durable, and sheath-core fiber for air through nonwoven.

High-function materials will include a hollow polyester raw material, a sheath-core fiber for air-laid nonwoven materials, and an ultra-fine denier polyester nonwoven material for acoustic applications.

Unisel is a filament nonwoven fabric made with Teijin Frontier’s proprietary manufacturing technology, offers excellent heat-seal ability, shape conformance, vivid printing, and oil-absorption and heat-retaining properties.

IDEA is expecting to attract some 7,000 visitors and over 550 exhibiting companies from 70 countries this year. Through participation in this major event, Teijin Frontier expects to further raise its global profile and continue expanding its worldwide market for diverse solutions by on its proprietary materials.

Posted March 19, 2019

Source: Teijin Group