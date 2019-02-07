Teijin Frontier To Participate In Première Vision Paris

TOKYO, Japan — February 7, 2019 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fibers and products converting company, announced today that it will participate in Première Vision Paris, a major global event for fashion industry professionals that will be held in Paris from February 12 to 14.

The TEIJINTEX by TEIJIN FRONTIER (stand 6G22-6H29) will feature mainly two top-quality materials — SOLOTEX and DELTAPEAK — along with displays of eco-friendly, sporty and comfortable fabric for Spring/Summer.

Exhibits will include:

SOLOTEX is a polytrimethylene terephthalate fiber that is soft, stretchable, shape-retaining, dimensionally stable and brightly colored owing to its spring-like molecular structure. Several versions will be presented, including shape-memory fabric and 100% polyester wool-like fabric utilizing Japanese techniques for advanced process.

DELTAPEAK is a next-generation polyester fabric that combines excellent physical properties with high levels of functionality and quality. Thanks to its dense, flat-knit surface, it is a wonderfully multifunctional material that has been adopted by a range of global sports-apparel brands. 4-dimensional bulky DELTAPEAK and a DELTAPEAK that is both form-fitting and natural-like appearance are new to the its series. Especially 4-dimensional bulky DELTAPEAK is also a non-brushing and heat-insulating material that helps to reduce microplastics. These are excellent choices as high-performance materials for a wide range of applications including casual, athleisure and more.

Première Vision Paris, held twice yearly, is expecting to attract some 60,000 visitors and over 1,900 exhibiting companies from 57 countries this year. Teijin Frontier, which will mark its eighth appearance in the show, aims to further raise its profile and continue expanding its market, mainly in Europe.

