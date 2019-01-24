Teijin To Participate In ISPO Munich

TOKYO, Japan — January 24, 2019 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fibers and products converting company, announced today that it will participate in ISPO Munich, the world’s biggest sportswear exhibition, which will take place at Messe München from February 3 to 6.

The booth (Hall: C4, Booth: No.306) will showcase high-function materials that offer excellent combinations of comfort and performance for sportswear. The stand also will present recycled, bio-derived materials and microplastics pollution prevention developed under Teijin Frontier’s THINK ECO initiative for environmentally friendly solutions.

Teijin Frontier’s exhibit will include:

DELTAPEAK Next-generation fabric achieves a high-level integration of physical properties, functionality and quality. Along with softness, durability and elasticity, it also offers ultraviolet protection and anti-transparency, as well as snag resistance due to its dense, flat-knit surface. A newly developed DELTAPEAK that is both form-fitting and natural-like appearance will also be exhibited.

NANOFRONT Teijin Frontier’s high-strength polyester nanofiber has a diameter of just 700 nanometers, yet its surface area is several ten times larger than that of conventional fiber, resulting in positive-grip, low-slippage surfaces. It also is cooling, wiping and non-transparent, making it a highly useful material for various fields, including sportswear and innerwear.

elk This cushiony, durable and breathable material is an excellent substitute for polyurethane in a range of cushioning applications, including bra cups and supporters for sports.

CORDLEY High-grade artificial leather CORDLEY is lightweight, durable and easy to handle, making it great for environmentally friendly sports applications such as balls and shoes.

Microplastics Pollution Prevention Non-brushing and heat-insulating products that reduce microplastics will be exhibited, including, from the DELTAPEAK series, a sweat-suit fabric with a new type of texture that combines bulkiness and a soft feel, and a next-generation sweat-suit fabric combining a water-repellent outer surface and a water-absorbent inner surface.



Posted January 24, 2019

Source: Teijin Limited