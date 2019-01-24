Snow Angel Presents Eastman Naia™-Based Collection At Outdoor Retailer

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — January 24, 2019 — Naia™, the cellulose acetate yarn from Eastman, showcases its sustainability and versatility at Outdoor Retailer, the world’s leading business-to-business outdoor sports show, Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 in Denver, Colorado. Bio-based Naia™ has inherent comfort, ease of care and a low environmental impact, making it ideal for Snow Angel, the premier base layer line designed by women for women that pairs functionality and fit with fashion. Naia™ combines fashion attributes with sustainability, offering an eco-conscious option for womenswear.

“Naia™ is the perfect yarn for Snow Angel because of the way it shows rich, deep color,” said Jerris Greenblat, director of design and merchandising at Snow Angel. “Sustainability is of critical importance in the fashion industry, and we’re excited to offer a product that is truly our brand and right for our customers who are keenly aware of the environmental impact of apparel manufacturing.”

Snow Angel’s sister company, Hot Chillys, has been working with Eastman for several years to develop fabrics for its performance apparel. This partnership led Snow Angel to adopt Naia™ for its signature Crush Collection velour line of base layer clothing. Using Naia™ has allowed Snow Angel to deploy a fashion-forward eco-driven strategy. In addition to the luxurious hand, the custom-made Naia™-based velour has a rich sheen that illuminates the brilliant colors of the crushed finish. Furthermore, Naia™ yarn weaves seamlessly with Spandex for better fit and shape retention.

“We’re pleased to offer a sustainable option for women who love to be comfortable in the outdoors,” said Ruth Farrell, Eastman global marketing director of Textiles. “As Snow Angel looks to meet the needs of discerning shoppers, including Naia™ in its garments reduces environmental impact without compromising comfortable, carefree style.”

Naia™ is made with wood pulp sourced from sustainably managed pine and eucalyptus plantations and forests, resulting in no deforestation of ancient and endangered forests. The yarn is produced in a closed-loop production process where safe solvents and water are recycled and reused, ensuring that Naia™ has a low tree-to-yarn carbon and water footprint.

Posted January 24, 2019

Source: Eastman