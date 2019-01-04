Ascend Performance Materials Growing Greenwood County Operations 

COLUMBIA, S.C. — December 18, 2018 — Ascend Performance Materials (Ascend), a global provider of high-quality fibers, chemicals and plastics, is expanding its Greenwood County operations once again. To accommodate the company’s continued growth, Ascend is investing $35.2 million, creating 30 new jobs.

With six manufacturing plants in the southeastern United States and Europe and more than 3,200 employees and contractors around the world, Ascend is a global leader in the production of nylon 6/6 fibers, resins and compounds. The company supplies a wide range of industries and applications, from apparel to airbags, cable ties to circuit boards and carpets to car parts.

Located at 1515 Highway 246 South in Greenwood, S.C., Ascend plans to upgrade several lines in early 2019 to increase capacity of nylon polymer production. Last year, the company added 24 million pounds of staple fiber production capacity at the facility. Those interested in joining the Ascend team should visit the company’s careers page online.

QUOTES

“The polymer we make at Ascend in Greenwood forms the building blocks for things we use every day, from air bags to high-end carpet to tennis balls. Thanks to the hard work of our employees and the support of leaders in Greenwood County and South Carolina, this expansion will allow us to increase our polymer production by 50 percent, creating more jobs for local residents.” –Ascend Performance Materials Senior Site Director Hal McCord

“Today, we’re proud to celebrate another win for one of South Carolina’s existing firms. Ascend Performance Materials’ decision to double down on its commitment to Greenwood County is proof that South Carolina’s economic development strategy is working, and we look forward to continued success for this great company across our state and beyond.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“I congratulate Ascend Performance Materials on this wonderful news out of Greenwood County. This expansion reaffirms the company’s commitment to our state and serves as another indication that South Carolina’s business-friendly climate and strong workforce are helping our existing businesses grow.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are excited that Ascend Performance Materials is once again expanding in Greenwood County. Ascend Performance Materials has been an exemplary member of our manufacturing community for the past 58 years, and we look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come. Thanks for your commitment.” –Greenwood County Council Chairman Steve Brown

“Greenwood, S.C. has a long history in advanced materials manufacturing, and it is gratifying to see Ascend Performance Materials’ expansion as a validation of our skilled workforce.”–Greenwood Partnership Alliance Chair Dr. Kristin Manske

FAST FACTS

Ascend Performance Materials is expanding its Greenwood County operations.

$35.2 million investment to create 30 new jobs.

Ascend is a global provider of high-quality fibers, chemicals and plastics for a variety of markets.

Located at 1515 Highway 246 South in Greenwood, S.C., the company will be upgrading several existing chemical production lines in early 2019 to increase capacity.

Posted January 4, 2019

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor