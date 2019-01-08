Ascend Performance Materials Declares Force Majeure On Hexamethylene Diamine (HMD)

HOUSTON — January 7, 2019 — Ascend Performance Materials today announced it has declared force majeure on hexamethylene diamine (HMD).

As a result of events beyond the company’s control, manufacturing delays arose as it completed projects in December to expand both adiponitrile (ADN) and HMD. While the company’s ADN expansion is operational and meeting anticipated post-expansion rates, the HMD expansions have not yet met the company’s targeted production rates. As a result, the company must declare force majeure.

The company continues to be on force majeure for all Ascend polymers, compounds and fibers. At present, availability is reduced for all polymer products and HMD. The company will allocate existing products as prescribed in its contracts and is currently working with affected customers to minimize the impact to their respective businesses.

