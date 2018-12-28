Indorama Ventures To Acquire PET Recycling Capabilities From Custom Polymers PET, LLC In US

Bangkok, Thailand— December 24, 2018 — Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global chemical producer, announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a PET recycling facility from Custom Polymers PET in Alabama, US. The facility consists of two production lines; Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) Flake and food-grade rPET Pellets, with a combined capacity of 31,000 tonnes/annum.

Regardless of the fluctuations in the quality of post-consumer feedstock, this recycling facility can offer consistently high quality recycled PET material that meets customers’ specific needs in Packaging and Fibers. Indorama Ventures with Custom Polymer has important footprints in Recycling in multiple locations in Europe, in Mexico, in Thailand and now in USA.

A growing emphasis on sustainability and circular economy objectives among packaging and consumer product manufacturers is expected to be amongst the key factors driving market growth. This acquisition is strategically in line with the Company’s objectives of long-term sustainability. The acquisition of this recycling facility from Custom Polymers will allow IVL to have a secured supply of rPET Flake and food-grade100% rPET Pellets in US, and this will open up new opportunities to meet the ever increasing food grade rPET demand for more sustainable packaging solutions by major brand owners. The proximity of this recycling facility to our existing polyester manufacturing entities in US, synergies of management and supply chain are expected to benefit Indorama Ventures’ ability to serve our customers in North America.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Aloke Lohia, Group CEO of Indorama Ventures said, “At Indorama Ventures, we intend to play a key role in promoting the circular economy and environmental sustainability by continuing to pursue the right opportunities to fill gaps that are intrinsic to our industry’s sustainable and profitable business. We strongly feel that this initiative will contribute as an attractive platform for strong future growth in our commitment to sustainable recycling business with the potential to expand further with the support of our stakeholders.”

