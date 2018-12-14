Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon Leads Materials Product Innovation Under Technology-Centric Management Philosophy

SEOUL, South Korea — December 14, 2018 — Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon said Hyosung TNC Corp.’s highly functional, comfortable polyester yarn “aerocool” has been selected 17 years in a row since 2002 as one of the “World-class Korean Products” certified by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency).

Nine products, including aerocool, of Hyosung TNC Corp., Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp., Hyosung Chemical Corp., and Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp. have been chosen as “World-class Korean Products.”

“The nine products have been recognized as World-class Products each year for 6 to 17 years. They are an outcome of our technological prowess differentiated under our technology-centric management philosophy,” Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon said, “We will pay more attention to our customers and our markets to continue technological innovation.”

A total of four products of Hyosung TNC Corp. — polyester superfine fiber “M2” (selected as a World-Class Korean Product each year since 2002), polyester elastic fiber “xanadu” (since 2008), spandex fiber “creora®” (since 2011) as well as “aerocool” — were chosen as World-class Korean Products.

Hyosung TNC will develop fabrics jointly with its customer companies to expand its markets, led by Simon Whitmarsh-Knight whom it scouted as marketing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Two products of Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp. were selected as World-class Korean Products. They were fiber for tire reinforcement (since 2004) and polyester fiber for seat belts (since 2007). The company plans to make its products lighter, more stable in terms of form and more eco-friendly to raise customer satisfaction.

The competitiveness of Hyosung Chemical was acknowledged for “TOPILENE® R200P” (since 2006), which is resin for PP-R pipe suitable for cold and hot water pressurized plumbing systems. It scored high in light of product cycle (more than 50 years), chemical stability and environment-friendliness. It also got high marks for securing a stable supply chain through the vertical integration of production stages from its material, propylene, to its finished products.

For Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp., its gas-insulated switch gears for 245kV and 420kV both have been selected as World-class Korean Products since 2013. They were developed with its proprietary technology to tackle the global export market. The gears save customers installation costs by putting existing disconnectors, lightning arresters and circuit breakers into a package.

Posted December 14, 2018

Source: Hyosung Corporation