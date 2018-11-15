LyondellBasell Licenses Hostalen ACP technology to China Petrochemical International Co., Ltd and Sinopec-SK (Wuhan) Petrochemical Company Ltd

ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands — November 8, 2018 — LyondellBasell the world’s largest licensor of polyolefin technologies, today announced that China Petrochemical International Co., Ltd (Sinopec International) and Sinopec-SK(Wuhan) Petrochemical Company Ltd., (Wuhan) have selected the LyondellBasell Hostalen “Advanced Cascade Process” (Hostalen ACP) technology.

The low-pressure slurry process technology will be used for a 300KTA high density polyethylene (HDPE) unit to be built in Wuhan, Hubei Province, P.R. China.

“LyondellBasell is proud to expand its relationship with Sinopec with this license at Wuhan,” said Jim Seward, vice president technology business, sustainability and O&P EAI JV management at LyondellBasell. “Sinopec’s selection reconfirms the trust the customer places in our technology. This project represents the ninth Hostalen ACP line licensed in China. With this license, the total design and operating capacity of Hostalen ACP lines in China will exceed three million tons per year.”

Seward added, “With our leading low-pressure slurry process and extensive technical support, we are confident that the new plant will enable Sinopec International and Wuhan to meet their production goals delivering HDPE products with outstanding properties.”

Hostalen ACP process technology manufactures high performance, multi-modal HDPE resins with an industry-leading stiffness/toughness balance, impact resistance, high stress cracking resistance and process advantages used in film, blow moulding and pipe applications.

In addition to the Hostalen ACP process, LyondellBasell’s portfolio of licensed polyolefin processes and associated technical services includes:

Spheripol – The leading PP process technology with more than 25 million tons of licensed capacity. with globally recognized quality grades with leading monomer consumption and investment costs to make it the technology of choice

Spherizone – The breakthrough multi-zone circulating reactor provides a unique and innovative platform to manufacture polypropylene products with novel architecture and enhanced properties

Lupotech – The market leader on high pressure technology offers, with its high conversion rates and effective heat recovery system, the lowest operating and investment costs for the production of low density polyethylene (LDPE)

Metocene PP – Innovative add-on technology for the production of specialty polypropylene products using single-site catalyst systems

Spherilene – Flexible gas phase process technology for the production of LLDPE, MDPE and HDPE

Posted November 15, 2018

Source: LyondellBasell