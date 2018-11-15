Jiangsu Honggang Petrochemical Co., Ltd. To Utilize INVISTA’s Latest P8 Technology For New PTA Line

SHANGHAI — November 15, 2018 — INVISTA’s technology and licensing group, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT), and Jiangsu Honggang Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (Honggang) have reached agreement for the licensing of INVISTA’s latest purified terephthalic acid (PTA) process technology. This is the first time that INVISTA and Honggang would be collaborating to build state-of-the-art PTA assets; a further recognition by the PTA industry of the many technology and schedule advantages which INVISTA delivers for its customers.

Honggang will utilize INVISTA’s P8 PTA technology at a scale of 2.4 million metric tonnes per year. Since 2012 INVISTA has licensed nearly 21 million tonnes of PTA capacity, representing almost two-thirds of the license capacity awarded during this period. Of this capacity, 70% would be based upon INVISTA’s industry-leading P8 PTA technology, designed to deliver long-term value for our many new and returning customers.

A kick-off meeting was successfully held in the week of Oct. 8, 2018. The targeted project start-up date would be in Q4, 2020.

INVISTA’s latest industry-leading PTA technology is available as a licence package from INVISTA Performance Technologies.

Posted November 15, 2018

Source: INVISTA