Trevira Expands Its Joint Fair Booth For Heimtextil 2019

BOBINGEN, Germany — October 22, 2018 — Following the success of Trevira GmbH’s joint booth concept at Heimtextil 2018, the company will be expanding its plans next year. At the 2019 Heimtextil, due to take place from 8-11 January in Frankfurt, Trevira be presenting a new joint booth. At over 2000 msq, the new booth in Hall 4.2 will be significantly larger, up from 1300 msq in 2018, and next year will also see an increase in the number of major customers joining Trevira at Heimtextil, from 16 this year to 22 in 2019.

Trevira has expanded its fair booth concept for 2019. Together with 22 of its biggest customers, the manufacturer of high-quality, flame retardant polyester fibres will tell the story of the entire textile value chain. Starting with the basics – fibre production and yarn manufacture – the exhibition will then move on to show the colouring, weaving and warp and weft knitting stages, eventually taking the visitor right up to the textile editing. Meanwhile, Trevira’s customers will reveal their Trevira CS collections for home and contract textiles at individual stands, demonstrating their contribution to the value chain. Visitors will catch a glimpse of the complex and complicated world of textiles manufacturing, while also gaining an insight into how polyester fibres are transformed into attractive, functional fabrics conveying true visual and sensory appeal along with authentic value.

Trevira GmbH’s CEO, Klaus Holz said: “The overwhelmingly positive market response to our joint booth at Heimtextil 2018 showed us that we are moving in the right direction, and we will continue to build on this concept in 2019, working together with an even larger group of Trevira CS customers to create a shared exhibition space displaying the entire textile value chain.”

Trevira’s joint booth will be situated by the Messe Frankfurt exhibition “Interior. Architecture. Hospitality” and will feature a special gallery showcasing the newest trends in contract textiles. Here, visitors can find out more about innovative textiles and current colour trends on the home and contract market, something that will be of particular interest to interior designers, decorators and the design sector in general.

The idea, concept, themes and colour palette have been developed by Frankfurt trend forecasting agency stilbüro bora.herke.palmisano. An all-star trend forecasting panel made up of Sebastian Herkner of Studio Sebastian Herkner (Offenbach), Markus Hilzinger of FINE ROOMS (Berlin), Corinna Kretschmar-Joehnk of JOI Design (Hamburg) and Sylvia Leydecker of 100% interior (Cologne), worked together to come up with ideas and contributions in the areas of product development, hotel and catering, and work and healthcare environments. Each expert singled out certain Trevira CS fabrics to be spotlighted at the Trevira joint booth next year.

Head of Marketing, Anke Vollenbröker, said: “We are excited about our new exhibition, ‘Trends in Contract by Trevira CS’, which will be a special highlight for our visitors next year. Our trends gallery will be an impressive demonstration of the newest Trevira CS fabrics, showing that the extensive choice of cutting-edge designs is more than capable of satisfying the demands of new trends on the contract market. The jury was particularly impressed by the innovative standard of yarns manufactured from flame retardant Trevira fibres and filaments, which will also form part of the trends exhibition.”

The following customers will join Trevira at the Heimtextil booth in January to present their wide range of attractive, modern Trevira CS yarns and fabrics: Engelbert E. Stieger, FIDIVI Tessitura Vergnano, Gebrüder Colsman, Gebrüder Wylach, Georg and Otto Friedrich, Gerriets, Hoftex, JAB Josef Anstoetz, Jenny Fabrics, Lonfil, Mattes & Ammann, Mottura, Pugi, Spandauer Velours, SR Webatex with Getzner Textil, Swisstulle, Tessitura Mario Ghioldi, Torcitura Fibre Sintetiche, Torcitura Lei Tsu with Ilcat, VLNAP, Wagenfelder Spinnereien and Wintex.

Posted October 22, 2018

Source: Trevira GmbH