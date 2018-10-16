Hyosung Chairman Hyun Joon Cho Turns Global Spandex Plants Into Smart Factories To Prepare For The Industry 4.0 Era

SEOUL, South Korea — October 16, 2018 — Hyosung TNC, the textile and trading unit arm of Hyosung is turning its global spandex production bases into smart factories in preparation for the era of Industry 4.0.

Recently, it established smart factory systems in the spandex plants in Quzhou, Jiaxing, Guangdong and Zhuhai in China and Dong Nai in Vietnam.

The systems are for process monitoring, quality control and smart Internet of Things (IoT).

They were installed under instructions from Hyosung Group Chairman Hyun Joon Cho, who has pushed innovation in production and management ever since he was inaugurated as chairman last year.

Chairman Hyun Joon Cho has emphasized that the way for Hyosung to stay No. 1 in the world is to adapt to changes in the age of the fourth industrial revolution proactively through flexible and optimized production. To secure such production environment, he has stressed, Hyosung needed to fuse its proprietary technology with rapidly developing information and communication technology.

The next-generation production environment created by Hyosung TNC in the plants monitors processes and controls quality in real time to produce same-quality products no matter which plant they come from.

The systems collect and analyze data on the entire manufacturing process ranging from raw material import to production to shipment, and manages the process according to the results of data analysis. In this way, the efficiency of the plants has been maximized and their manufacturing competitiveness has been further raised.

“Turning into a smart factory is an essential step to take for manufacturers facing a huge, irresistible flow of the fourth industrial revolution,” Chairman Hyun Joon Cho said. “On the basis of the smart factories, we will improve the quality of products and develop new technologies to a super-excellent level, and strengthen our presence as No. 1 spandex maker in the world.”

Practical works to transform the plants into smart factories were led by Hyosung ITX, which kicked them off from the second half of last year.

Chairman Hyun Joon Cho has emphasized that other manufacturing units must adapt proactively to the fourth industrial revolution, too, by grafting information technology onto their existing technologies to create new markets.

