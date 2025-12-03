Texworld USA Offers New Features, Unified Innovation Hub

Texworld NYC taps Peclers Paris for trend direction while introducing fresh programming, and a reimagined Innovation Hub for sourcing professionals and designers.

January 20-22, 2026, the textile and garment industry will gather in New York City at the Javits Center for Texworld NYC. The biennial trade event will collocate with Apparel Sourcing NYC and Printsource for the Winter 2026 Edition to create a hub for fabric sourcing and solutions for the textile and garment industry.

Texworld, organized by Atlanta-based Messe Frankfurt Inc., is a showcase of fabrics in on-trend color palettes comprising basics up to those containing unique fiber blends and innovative structures.

Apparel Sourcing NYC is a joint venture between Messe Frankfurt and China-based Sub-Council of Textile Industry, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT-Tex). Exhibitors specialize in finished apparel, contract manufacturing and private label development. Apparel and accessories will be displayed including ready-to-wear collections for men, women and children.

Printsource highlights hundreds of design collections from surface designers and textile design studios all over the world. Applications include apparel, bed and bath, kitchen and tabletop, wall coverings and window fashions, among other applications.

New Year Brings New Features

Organizers are combining the Next-Gen Materials, Technology Lab and Solutions Studio into a single destination — the Innovation Hub. Within the hub, visitors can learn about biobased, circular and low impact textiles, digital tools and artificial intelligence systems including blockchain and 3D design, as well as services offering transparency and accountability options for the global supply chain.

As always, trend forecasts form the heart of Texworld NYC. This edition’s Texworld Trend Showcase is curated by trend partner Peclers Paris, a creative consultancy and trend agency with more than five decades of experience. According to organizers, the showcase will introduce “the season’s key color stories, material innovations and creative directions — translating future trends into tangible inspiration for designers and sourcing professionals alike.”

“We believe every story in fashion begins with the fabric,” noted Yvonne de Bruyn, Trend & Type director for Consultancies, Peclers Paris. “It is the foundation of creativity, the vessel of emotion, and the touchpoint of connection. Fabric shapes not only garments, but also the narratives they carry and the feelings they evoke. That is why we are proud to partner with Texworld New York, bringing our trend-driven vision to the fashion capital of the United States.”

Workshop Opportunity, Education Programs

The Chicago Pattern Maker Founder and President Xochil Herrera Scheer will host a new hands-on tech pack workshop for attendees. “Your Fashion Design Blueprint” aims to demystify the tech pack, which is an essential blueprint for bringing garments to life. Seats are limited and tickets can be purchased during online registration.

Other returning event features include the Exhibitor Pitch stage presented by Texpertise, which will present new products and innovations; Textile Talks where experts will discuss a variety of issues pertinent to the fashion and textile industries; and the Deadstock Sourcing area that will provide buyers access to surplus materials as sustainable sourcing alternatives.

The shows are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 20-21; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 22.

For more information about the shows and to register, visit texworld-usa. us.messefrankfurt.com and printsource newyork.com.

