Benninger AG And Grupo NS Join Forces: Dyeing, Finishing And Singeing Expertise Now Closer Than Ever To Brazilian Customers

UZWIL, Switzerland / BLUMENAU, Brazil — July 20, 2026 — Benninger AG from Switzerland and Grupo NS from Brazil announce joined forces to support textile customers across Brazil with a strong portfolio of textile wet processing technologies, practical application know-how, and reliable local service.

The cooperation combines Benninger’s long-standing engineering expertise in textile finishing and dyeing with Grupo NS’s deep understanding of the Brazilian textile market, customer needs, and service requirements.

Brazil holds its own as one of the most important textile markets in the Americas. Customers require not only modern machinery, but complete solutions including process knowledge, reliable service, spare parts, training, automation support, and long-term technical partnership.

Benninger and Grupo NS are joining forces to bring these elements together: global technology and dyehouse expertise from Benninger, combined with local market access, technical proximity and customer support from Grupo NS. “Together with Grupo NS, we are bringing Benninger’s complete portfolio closer to Brazilian textile manufacturers. Our aim is simple: help customers improve quality, productivity and sustainability with the right technology and strong local support,” says Rolf Erik Schoeler, Global Head of Sales and Marketing at Benninger AG.

Delivering measurable value in textile production

Benninger brings more than 160 years of textile process expertise together with a comprehensive portfolio for continuous and discontinuous wet processing. From singeing, preparation, washing and mercerising to Cold Pad Batch, jet and jigger dyeing, Benninger develops complete solutions for woven, knitted and technical textiles rather than supplying individual machines in isolation.

At the heart of the Benninger offering is deep process know-how. Machines, automation, chemical preparation and dosing, fabric handling and process control are engineered to work together. This integrated approach helps customers achieve reproducible results, high first-time-right rates and consistently excellent fabric quality across different fibres, blends and production batches.

For customers, this translates directly into stronger operational performance: shorter processing times, higher productivity, reduced reprocessing and greater flexibility to manufacture demanding or higher-value fabrics. Resource-efficient technologies reduce the consumption of water, energy and chemicals, while heat recovery, water recycling and caustic recovery solutions can further lower operating costs and environmental impact.

Benninger’s singeing technology provides the essential foundation for superior downstream results. SingeRay delivers a clean and uniform fabric surface with reproducible process settings and efficient gas utilisation, improving the quality and reliability of subsequent dyeing and finishing processes.

Brazilian customers benefit from strong partners

Grupo NS brings decades of experience in the Brazilian textile industry and a strong reputation for customer proximity, technical advice and local service. The company understands the requirements of Brazilian mills and offers the local structure needed to support demanding industrial customers.

“Grupo NS has always focused on bringing high-quality solutions to the Brazilian textile industry. Our cooperation with Benninger allows us to offer Brazilian customers a stronger portfolio, deeper process expertise and reliable local support,” says Rogério Esau, Director NS Química, Grupo NS`s chemical products division with focus on the textile-processing industry. Together, Benninger and Grupo NS will help customers evaluate projects, select the right technology, improve process performance and secure long-term support after installation.

Posted: July 21, 2026

Source: Benninger AG