Diverse Asia-Pacific Nonwovens Exhibitors Converge At Cinte Techtextil China Amid Strong Regional Demand

SHANGHAI — July 22, 2026 — Backed by steady growth across Asia-Pacific’s technical textiles and nonwovens markets, Cinte Techtextil China 2026 will welcome a targeted range of nonwovens exhibitors for protective and industrial applications, alongside other high-demand sectors.

To better help industry players expand networks and resources, the fair will debut the Association Village, showcasing the innovation of several international industry associations. The opportunities onsite will be further enhanced by a fringe programme delivering targeted technical and market insights, where highlights include the China International Nonwovens Conference under the theme ‘Redefine the growth paradigm’, the Mobiltech Display Zone, and guided exhibition tours for Medtech & Protech and more.

This targeted focus on protective and industrial applications comes at a time of significant global and regional expansion. The global Protech sector is projected to hit USD 7.4 billion by 2032, driven by a CAGR of 7.16% as workplace safety standards advance worldwide[1]. Parallel to this, the global Indutech market is also experiencing an upward trend, projected to reach USD 30.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.5%[2].

Asia-Pacific remains one of the major drivers of this dual momentum, holding a distinct competitive advantage through its strong supply chain, infrastructure development and rapid industrialisation. “The main reason we’re attending Cinte Techtextil China for the first time is that we would like to expand our business across Asia, particularly in China,” said Mr Oliver Vogel, Sales Manager of Dr. Karl Wetekam & Co. KG, speaking at last year’s show. “We are planning to set up a new plant in Asia to serve Asian customers in a far better way than we we’re able to do from Germany. The potential markets in China and Asia are huge – which is why we are going to set up a plant on this continent.”

Reflecting this regional strength, Cinte Techtextil China 2026 will feature innovative protective and industrial nonwovens exhibitors, from key Asian powerhouses such as China, India, Japan, and more. New and highlighted exhibitors include:

Protech

Texbond Nonwovens – India (new) : specialising in customisable, high-performance polypropylene spunbond, SMS, and multi-layer nonwoven fabrics manufactured via advanced extrusion technology, Texbond offers solutions that serve critical safety and performance needs across medical, hygiene, automotive, construction, and industrial protection sectors. The company is certified under GRS, ISO 9001, and FDA registration.

: specialising in customisable, high-performance polypropylene spunbond, SMS, and multi-layer nonwoven fabrics manufactured via advanced extrusion technology, Texbond offers solutions that serve critical safety and performance needs across medical, hygiene, automotive, construction, and industrial protection sectors. The company is certified under GRS, ISO 9001, and FDA registration. Dawnsens New Materials (Xiamen) – China: a national high-tech enterprise with independent intellectual property rights for commercial flash evaporation manufacturing. Its signature brand, Dawnsens®, offers flashspun non-woven materials tailored for high-risk end-use applications including medical packaging, building waterproofing, and safety protection apparel.

Indutech

IMAE Industries – Japan (new): IMAE specialises in thermal insulation solutions, including nonwoven mats, textiles, ropes, packings and gaskets, alongside high-temperature firing jigs and engineering ceramics. The company serves the shipbuilding, automotive, steel, electronics, semiconductor, chemical and power industries. Featured products include various high-performance fibre lines, and energy-saving solutions such as Ene-guard®.

Nippon Paper Industries – Japan (new): Japan’s second-largest integrated paper manufacturer will showcase Cu-TOP – an innovative wood pulp infused with copper technology, delivering effective antibacterial and odour control. Additive-free, this versatile material can be made into nonwovens, tissue paper and paper yarn, unlocking eco-friendly and hygienic textile solutions for healthcare, lifestyle, interior and wellness products.

Inaugural Association Village to expand industry connections

Strengthening the fair’s business ecosystem is the debut of the Association Village, where visitors can more efficiently connect and collaborate with various organisations. Anchoring this new initiative include the Nonwoven Federation of India (NWFI), the UK Fashion and Textile Association, and the Asia International Hemp Federation (AIHF) – an international body dedicated to advancing industrial hemp fibre innovation and application.

Also at this edition, AIHF will host a specialised roundtable discussion in the seminar area. Featuring its representatives, designers, and production experts, the discussion will centre around AIHF members’ hemp-derived products, including furniture, motorcycle composites, bioplastics, and woven fabrics. These sustainable innovations are engineered for semi-structural and decorative applications across the automotive, construction, marine, sports, and consumer goods sectors, and will be featured at AIHF’s display area in Hall W5.

Other fringe events to deliver growth-driven insights

The annual China International Nonwovens Conference (CINC) will return this year under the theme ‘Redefine the growth paradigm’. The agenda is set to include presentations delivering critical global industry updates, alongside topics such as nonwovens development in the 15th Five-Year Plan period, and more.

Catering to the rapid growth of the new energy vehicle sector, the Mobiltech Display Area in Hall W4 will centre on the theme ‘Smart, Safe, Lightweight – Trends and Opportunities for Automotive Textile Materials’. This special area will showcase a collection of automotive interiors, airbags, hot-melt adhesives, and cutting equipment, with market-ready insights delivered at the automotive seminars held in the show’s conference and presentation venues.

Other featured fringe events include the Deeyeo Wet Wipes Industry Chain High-End Dialogue, and a display zone dedicated to Technical Textiles in the 15th Five-Year Plan. To deliver additional insights, and help visitors navigate the show floor efficiently, industry experts will lead target-specific guided tours for high-demand categories – including Mobiltech, Medtech & Protech, Sustainability, and tents and coverings.

The fair’s product categories cover 12 application areas, which comprehensively span a full range of potential uses in modern technical textiles and nonwovens. These categories also cover the entire industry, from upstream technology and raw materials providers to finished fabrics, chemicals and other solutions. This scope of product groups and application areas ensures that the fair is an effective business platform for the entire industry.

Cinte Techtextil China will be held from 1 – 3 September 2026.

The fair is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA).

Posted: July 23, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd