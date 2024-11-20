Connecting The Technical Textiles Industry: Highlights From TTNA 2024

Raleigh, N.C., provided the backdrop for networking and learning at the recent TTNA trade show.

The technical textiles industry recently convened in Raleigh for the 2024 edition of Techtextil North America (TTNA). The event, held at the Raleigh Convention Center, was the first trade show after the summer lull, and it seemed participants were glad to see old friends, network and make new connections.

The event, organized by Atlanta-based Messe Frankfurt Inc., runs in opposite years to the North American flagship Techtextil show held in Atlanta every two years. As such, Raleigh was a smaller show, but just as worthwhile.

“Back in Raleigh after two editions, Techtextil North America 2024 was a great success,” stated Kristy Meade, vice president, Technical Shows, Messe Frankfurt. “We were thrilled to return to the heart of the textile industry, exceeding expectations in exhibitor support and overwhelming visitor satisfaction. Techtextil North America continues to be the platform for product solutions, industry advancements and networking.”

The show was filled with the buzz of symposium sessions, Tech Talks on the show floor, a student poster program, as well as the bustling exhibit floor. In conjunction with the 125th anniversary of the Raleigh-based Wilson College of Textiles at NC State University, the show floor featured the “History of Textiles Museum,” showcase. The exhibits comprised early technology and artifacts through modern innovations and textile creations to illustrate the historical beginnings and possible future inventions.

The “Alphabet Soup Collective” — composed of 11 industry organizations who recently opened discussions as a group to find ways to better serve the industry — also hosted an evening shindig open to all TTNA attendees who bought a ticket (See “Textile World News,” TTWW, this issue).

Attendee Feedback

Attendee Steve Zawislak Engineering director, Norfab & Amatex, Davlyn Group companies both based in Norristown, Pa., thought Techtextil North America 2024 was a worthwhile endeavor. “Techtextil, over the years, has always been a show to connect on a personal level with current, former, and potential suppliers and customers,” Zawislak reported. “The most recent show in Raleigh lived up to that standard in a big way. Traveling with a sales colleague, we were consumed with meetings, planned and impromptu, for the two days we had scheduled to walk at the show. Many of the meetings were impactful on the success of our business. We plan to make the show an annual event on our calendar. I really enjoy seeing old friends and making new ones amongst the best minds in the textile industry.”

Future Events

Messe Frankfurt is busy planning the collocated Techtextil North America 2025 and Texprocess Americas 2025 events that will take place in Atlanta May 6-8, 2025, at the Georgia World Congress Center. Exhibitors are booking booth space and in a few short months, visitor registration will begin.

“Techtextil North America 2025 will once again be collocated with Texprocess Americas, the event for Equipment and Technology for the Development, Sourcing, and Production of Sewn Products,” Meade said. “The collocation creates an unmatched opportunity for attendees to experience the full production and sourcing pipeline under one roof. With new features on the show floor, cutting-edge technology on display, forward-thinking education sessions, and a powerhouse lineup of industry experts we are confident and excited to address the current challenges, deliver solutions and set the stage for the future of our industry.”

