FloorTek Expo: Back To Business

After canceling the 2020 event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, FloorTek Expo heads back to the Dalton Convention Center September 14-15, 2021.

In June 2020, the American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA) unfortunately announced the cancellation of the FloorTek Expo 2020 that was scheduled for September of that year. Looking back, with all the unknowns facing the nation and the world at the time, there really was no other solution. AFA noted, “The uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic and potential restrictions which may be placed on travel and public events has made planning for the event difficult for AFA, potential exhibitors and attendees.”

At that time, Stephanie Manis, AFA executive director, stated she was very disappointed at having to cancel the expo because several new and exciting events were planned to coincide with the event. “We are going to use the time between now and the expected 2021 Expo in September or October to create even more cutting-edge events to help the industry thrive during these changing times.”

AFA was delighted to recently announce it will hold FloorTek Expo 2021 September 14-15, 2021, at the Dalton Convention Center in Dalton, Ga. “With the vaccine distributions, lowering infection rates and hopeful ‘herd immunity’ by late summer, we are optimistic that fall 2021 will be a good time for FloorTek and will move us in a positive direction to fulfill our commitment to our motto and serve the entire floor covering industry,” Manis said.

“We feel people are ready to get back together as an industry,” Manis added. “FloorTek is here to help you reconnect. The show will feature more than 16 new cutting-edge technologies to enhance your business. Come experience the future of the industry. Additionally, AFA will have a new member program to be unveiled at the show.”

AFA Floorcovering Industry Scholarship

AFA will hold a golf tournament in conjunction FloorTek Expo 2021 with proceeds benefiting the inaugural 2021 AFA Floorcovering Industry Scholarship.

According to the AFA, all FloorTek VIP participants are invited to play in the FloorTek Open golf tournament on September 13, the day before the expo begins. Individuals can play for $125, and teams of four may register for a $500 fee. The deadline to sign up to play is August 6, 2021. There are also sponsorship opportunities for interested parties.

Back To Business

The FloorTek Expo is a distinctive industry event that responds to the uniqueness of Dalton’s identity as the “Carpet Capital of the World.” The close proximity of many of the most significant floorcovering manufacturers and the event’s aggregation of key suppliers makes for a very efficient expo opportunity.

“With the nonexistence of trade shows for 2020 and few in 2021, we are ready to resume networking opportunities for exhibitors and attendees,” Manis said. “The format will be an ideal opportunity for every flooring professional from every level to explore avenues for growing their business.”

For more information about FloorTek Expo 2021 and to register for the event and associated golf open, visit floor-tek.com.

July/August 2021