Success For New FiltXPO™ Show In Chicago

TW Special Report

FiltXPO™, an exhibition and technical conference dedicated to filtration and separation products and processes, recently closed the doors on its three-day inaugural edition. Organized by the Cary, N.C.-based Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry (INDA) and hosted in Chicago at Navy Pier, the event attracted more than 1,300 visitors. FiltXPO replaces INDA’s International Filtration Expo and Conference that ran for 27 years. The new event was created to be broader in scope covering separation and membrane technologies, processes and equipment.

INDA noted more than 100 exhibitors participated in the trade show, although more had originally booked space. Exhibitors coming from China were forced to cancel because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Show exhibitors reported high-quality interactions with senior-level decision makers who were looking for new materials and solutions to design challenges. “The ability to forge new connections with first-time attendees in new business areas provided strong value that will generate high returns,” said Doug Brown, president, Greenville, Wis.-based Biax-Fiberfilm Corp.

Seven separate sessions were featured at the concurrent Technical Conference — Biopharmaceutical Filtration, Membrane Filtration, Air & Gas Filtration, Nanofiber Filter Media, Water Filtration, Macro/Nano Modeling, and Separation & Filter Media Technology — with 31 experts presenting. The conference portion of FiltXPO was chaired by Dr. Behnam Pourdeyhimi, associate dean at North Carolina State University and executive director of the Nonwovens Institute, Raleigh, N.C. According to INDA, “conference attendees were impressed with the caliber and content of the speaking professionals.”

The event also featured a two-day Filter Media Training Course led by INDA’s Director of Education & Technical Affairs Chris Plotz.

FiltXPO is scheduled to take place every 18 months with the next edition line-up for October 12-14, 2021.

March/April 2020