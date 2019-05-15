Explore & Discover

Collocated fabric, sourcing and home textiles shows will also feature new Fashionsustain conference this July.

TW Special Report

Texworld USA — along with Apparel Sourcing USA and the Home Textiles Sourcing Expo — will be held July 22-24, 2019. This summer, the events move up to the main exhibition level at the at the Javits Convention Center, New York City.

Texworld — produced by Atlanta-based Messe Frankfurt Inc. in partnership with Austria-based Lenzing AG — is based on sister show Texworld held in Paris and is designed to connect fabric manufacturers with top buyers.

Also produced by Messe Frankfurt, Apparel Sourcing USA is a marketplace dedicated to sourcing international manufacturing services. The show provides apparel brands, retailers, wholesalers and independent design companies a place to connect with international apparel manufacturers.

Home Textiles Sourcing Expo — produced by Messe Frankfurt in partnership with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT-TEX) — offers manufacturers, retailers, jobbers, converters, contract specifiers and designers a venue to source fabrics and finished soft goods for home collections and applications.

According to organizers, the collocated events are sure to offer a one-stop shop for textile buyers, independent designers, fabric sourcing professionals and other industry people with an interest in apparel fabric sourcing, apparel design, trends, industry education, and manufacturing/private label development services.

Texworld USA, Apparel Sourcing USA and Home Textiles Sourcing Summer 2018 featured 837 exhibitors representing 19 countries and over 5,000 visitors. Similar participation is expected this July.

New For Summer 2019

This summer, Messe Frankfurt is also excited to offer Fashionsustain, a brand new one-day sustainability conference that was established in Berlin. The event, which will be held on July 22, aims to show how collaboration, new technologies and sustainability can lead to applied innovation.

Texworld USA

As an international business platform, Texworld USA offers a huge selection of quality and affordable fabrics covering the entire spectrum — from on-trend fabrics, and sustainable and eco-friendly fabrics to innovative performance fabrics — as well as trims and accessories from trusted suppliers from all over the globe. Exhibits will be organized into 16 product groups: Cotton; Denim; Embroidery/Lace; Faux Fur; Findings, Trims & Accessories; Functional Fabrics; Jacquard; Knits; Linens; Novelties; Prints; Shirting; Silk; Silky Aspects; Wool; and Yarns.

Highlights at the July 2019 event include a Texworld Showcase Trend area showcasing Autumn/Winter 2020-21 trends compiled by Texworld’s Art Directors — Louis Gérin and Grégory Lamaud; Textile Talks on the show floor featuring discussions led by industry experts; and the Explore the Floor series with expert-led guided tours of the show floors.

The schedule for the complimentary Lenzing Innovation Seminar Series will soon be published online at the Texworld website. Seminars are first-come, first-served.

“Texworld USA consistently delivers an incredible show bringing the global textile and apparel companies to New York City,” said Tricia Carey, global business development, Lenzing Fibers. “Our collaboration of the Lenzing Seminar Series supports exchange of new ideas around design, sourcing, and sustainability.”

Apparel Sourcing USA/ Home Textiles Sourcing Expo

Exhibitors at Apparel Sourcing USA are organized into eight end-user groups as follows: Activewear, Childrens/Infantwear, Juniors, Ladieswear, Bridal/Special Occasion/Cocktail, Menswear, Sportswear, and Swimwear/Lingerie.

Products from international suppliers at Home Textiles Sourcing are grouped into six major categories:

Bed – including bed linens, bedding, quilts, throws and decorative cushions;

Bath — including bath textiles and accessories;

Table — including kitchen linens, table coverings and table decorations;

Floor — including carpets and rugs;

Window — including decorative fabrics, curtains and textile curtain accessories; and

Upholstery — including upholstery fabrics and decorative cushions.

Items in each category are made using a variety of fabrics and/or components.

Home Textiles Sourcing and Apparel Sourcing USA visitors also are welcome to attend the Lenzing Innovation Seminar Series.

“An opportunity to explore and interact with the hundreds of companies exhibiting in our new, expansive hall at the Javits Center, we are excited to spotlight a wide range of sustainable fabrics, trims and accessories,” stated Jennifer Bacon, show director, Texworld USA. “Consumers are increasingly concerned with social and environmental causes and when it comes to the textile industry, the number of designers and brands seeking sustainable materials is growing exponentially. Our platform is making it easier for buyers to connect and locate these fabrics on the show floor. Additionally, we are elevating our commitment through the educational programming, with an enhanced focus on sustainability in the Textile Talks, Lenzing Seminar Series and the new co-location of Berlin’s highly acclaimed, one day conference, Fashionsustain.”

Admission to the collocated events is free for qualifying trade show visitors. Guests may register online prior to the event, or on-site using photo identification and a business card. Exhibit halls are open on July 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on July 24 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information about Texworld USA, Apparel Sourcing USA, and Home Textiles Sourcing Expo visit texworldusa.com, apparelsourcingshow.com and hometextilessourcing.com.

May/June 2019