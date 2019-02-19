InPrint USA Returns For Second Edition

InPrint USA will collocate with ICE USA 2019 in Louisville, Ky.

TW Special Report

The second edition of InPrint USA, the exhibition of print technology for manufacturing, will take place April 9-11, 2019, at the Kentucky International Convention Center (KICC), Louisville, Ky. The show is targeted to the print community looking for “customized industrial print solutions to generate new market opportunities and revenue across functional, decorative and packaging printing applications.”

Organized by Mack Brooks Inc., a subsidiary of the England-based Mack Brooks Exhibition Group, the exhibition gathers industrial printing technology suppliers “who understand industry challenges and have the products to keep businesses competitive.” Specialty, screen, digital and inkjet technologies for printing on metal, plastics, foils, textiles, glass ceramics, wood and other substrates are all represented at the show.

Exhibitor product categories include:

• Machinery and printing systems;

• Printheads, screens and other special parts;

• Ink, fluids and chemicals;

• Materials and substrates;

• Hardware and software solutions;

• Prepress devices; and

• Equipment for processing and finishing such as cutting, pressing and molding equipment.

Exhibitors will host live demonstrations of industrial printing products on the show floor.

“Attendees from all facets of manufacturing have the opportunity to learn about new print capabilities, see the equipment in action, and network with the experts that want to take print to the next level” said Christina Molina, exhibition manger, InPrint USA.

InPrint USA 2019 will again collocate with ICE USA 2019 — the international converting exhibition targeting the paper, film, foil, nonwovens and other flexible web-materials segments. Now in its fifth edition, the trade show brings together attendees from around the globe to see the latest in machinery, technology and manufacturing solutions first-hand. Registered InPrint USA visitors have free access to ICE USA

Ask The Experts

A new feature at the 2019 edition of the show is an “Ask the Experts” pavilion where visitors can arrange complimentary, one-on-one meetings with accomplished industry professionals to discuss business challenges. Three experts — Craig T. Reid, founder of CTR Resources LLC; Deborah Corn, who has more than 25 years working in advertising as a print producer; and John Sillies, executive vice president, Graphic Systems Services — have already been confirmed. Appointments may be scheduled at the InPrint USA website.

Educational sessions will be available at the concurrent InPrint conference, which will focus on solutions and new industry developments in packaging, decorative and functional applications. The keynote presentation and all InPrint Theater programs are complimentary. Attendees and exhibitors may also sign up for additional paid programs during registration. Conference details can be found at the InPrint USA website.

Attendees who register before March 15 qualify for an early-bird discount and will pay $40 for a three-day ticket. After March 15, the fee increases to $60 including for on-site registration.

The show floor is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Thursday, the show is open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“Industrial printing is the most demanding of all printing,” said Marcus Timson, Co-Founder, InPrint show. “From functional smart technology to décor and packaging, the demands placed upon inkjet are considerable. It is, however, meeting this challenge and the technical barriers to great adoption are beginning to diminish.”

Come view the latest the industrial printing sector has to offer at InPrint USA 2019 in Louisville.

For more information about InPrint USA 2019, please visit inprintshow.com/usa.

January/February 2019