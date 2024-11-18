Vancouver-based denim and lifestyle apparel brand Duer has launched a performance flannel button-down shirt made using a graphene nanofiber. The graphene fights static, keeps the fabric fresh, is cooling when hot, and confers warmth without weight.

Geneva-based testing, inspection and certification company SGS has unveiled a comprehensive suite of per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) testing services.

Q-Lab, Westlake, Ohio, has launchead a redesigned website. Located at Q-Lab.com, the site offers new tools and resources to visitors to simplify searches, among other improvements.

Switzerland-based Heberlein Technology and Indonesia-based Busana Apparel Group have both joined the Zurich-based International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)

as a corporate members.

Germany-based Monforts recently celebrated its 140th anniversary under the motto “140 Years of Performance, Innovation and Partners.”

Forbo Flooring Systems has introduced the first collection in its Evolve+ series, Tessera Topology, which features Thrive® matter low-carbon-foot-print yarn from Bristol,Va.-based Universal Fibers®.

Italy-based Thermore has introduced Invisiloft®, a slim insulation product that offers high warmth with minimal thickness.

Spartanburg, S.C.-based Polartec, a Milliken & Company brand, won the 2024 R&D 100 Award in Mechanical/Materials for its Power Shield™ Pro fabric.

2024 Quarterly Volume IV