ACIMIT: The Heritage — The Virtual Exhibition Of Italian Machinery Industry Has Been Launched

MILAN — March 10, 2025 — A virtual exhibition retracing the history of the Italian textile machinery industry — this is The Heritage, the website created by ACIMIT, the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers, and Italian Trade Agency, with the financial support of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The Heritage is the digital continuation of the exhibition event showcased at ITMA 2023 Milan, the world’s leading trade fair for the textile machinery sector. It represents the digital evolution of a photographic journey that was highly appreciated by numerous national and international visitors during the event.

Thanks to contributions from many textile machinery companies, The Heritage presents more than 100 years of history of the Italian textile machinery industry through a fascinating gallery of images. An immersive and engaging experience, it narrates the evolution of Italian manufacturing from the past century to the present day. The website is divided into various sections: Machineries, Entrepreneurs, Factories, World, Companies, Exhibition and ACIMIT. Visitors can explore these different areas, discovering drawings and photos of machinery models that have marked the history of individual companies, Italian entrepreneurs attending trade fairs, sector events and vintage images of production plants.

Marco Salvadè, president of ACIMIT, commented on the initiative: “The main objective of the exhibition held at ITMA 2023 and consequently of the website The Heritage is to give voice, through the lens of photographs and corporate testimonies, to the history, values, and technological evolution of the Italian textile machinery industry. It is an evocative and engaging journey,” Salvadè added, “that tells the story of how Italian manufacturing has evolved over time, from the past century to today. With nearly 300 companies operating in the sector, Italy has become a world leader and continues to look to the future, drawing strength from a history marked by widespread expertise and continuous innovation.”

However, The Heritage is not intended to be the conclusion of the photographic journey presented at ITMA 2023. Rather, it is envisioned as a shared virtual space, continually enriched by contributions from companies providing images that testify to the never-ending story of Italian textile machinery industry.

Visit: https://www.heritage.acimit.it/en/acimit-homepage.

Posted March 11, 2025

Source: ACIMIT