NCTO President And CEO Kim Glas To Testify At U.S. Trade Representative’s U.S. Industry Forced Labor Hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — July 9, 2026 — National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO President and CEO Kim Glas is set to testify this morning at the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) hearing on proposed actions in the Section 301 Forced Labor Investigations.

Glas will outline NCTO’s positions and recommendations at today’s hearing, taking place at the U.S. International Trade Commission at 10 a.m. in Washington D.C.

See her prepared remarks here.

NCTO has also filed a written submission to USTR, which can be found here, outlining the U.S. textile industry’s positions on the USTR forced labor investigations.

Posted: July 9, 2026

Source: National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO