Freudenberg Performance Materials Acquires Foshan United Medical

WEINHEIM,, Germany— July 31, 2026 — Effective July 31, 2026, Freudenberg Performance Materials (Freudenberg), a leading global manufacturer of technical textiles, has acquired Foshan United Medical Ltd. (UMT).

The sellers are UMT founder Dr Xiaodong Wang and a private Chinese founding partner. UMT is a leading full-service supplier of advanced wound care products. The company with headquarters and state-of-the-art production facilities in Foshan, China, has a workforce of some 200. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

“Freudenberg Performance Materials and Foshan United Medical are a perfect strategic match. Going forward, the merger will enable us to offer a unique portfolio of technologies and products as an innovative full-service supplier in the market for advanced wound care”, Dr. Andreas Raps, CEO of Freudenberg Performance Materials, commented.

Dr. Xiadong Wang, CEO and founder of UMT, underscored: “The innovative strength and high level of customer orientation characteristic of both our companies make for an ideal fit, they are the cornerstone for expanding our success.”

State-of-the-art technologies and regulatory know-how

UMT has state-of-the-art technologies at its disposal. Core competencies range from fiber manufacturing or functionalization to nonwoven production and final packaging, sterilization and marketing authorization.

UMT’s regulatory know-how, successful international first approvals for products as well as patents granted in China, Europe and the USA are another key element for expanding the healthcare business of Freudenberg Performance Materials.

Individual solutions for customers

With the UMT takeover, Freudenberg Performance Materials can cover all important steps in the value chain in-house, and thus offer one of the broadest technology platforms in the market for advanced wound care. In future, the company will provide a wide range of solutions for different applications: dressings made of polyurethane foam, with silicone coatings or antimicrobial agents such as silver. Alginate-based absorbent fiber solutions, chitosan- and CMC-based wound dressings supplement the portfolio. The broad technological foundation unlocks comprehensive options for individual adaptation and enables tailormade solutions for customers all over the world.

Posted: July 31, 2026

Source: Freudenberg Performance Materials