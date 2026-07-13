Duggal Visual Solutions And EFI Reggiani Announce North American Debut Of The EFI Reggiani NEXT Plus

NEW YORK, NY — July 9, 2026 — Duggal Visual Solutions and textile printing innovator EFI are proud to announce the first North American installation of the EFI Reggiani NEXT Plus 8-color configuration at Duggal’s New York production facilities. This signals a significant leap forward in print technology, combining industrial-scale power with a sophisticated, eco-conscious architecture.

The investment in the Reggiani NEXT Plus reinforces Duggal’s ongoing commitment to quality, innovation, and environmental responsibility. This system enables Duggal to deliver high-volume production while helping clients meet increasingly demanding speed-to-market timelines and sustainability goals without compromising print quality. The EFI Reggiani NEXT Plus achieves this performance through several key innovations.

Energy Efficiency: Reduced energy consumption.

Precision Imaging: Advanced image clarity technology for sharper detail, featuring an industry-leading 4-picoliter drop size.

Enhanced Color Gamut: An 8-color system – including light magenta and light black – delivers precise matching and flawless reproduction of vibrant hues, pastels, and smooth gradients.

“We are excited to offer our clients improved dye sublimation printing through both an expanded gamut and higher resolution while also reducing our environmental impact,” said Michael Duggal, CEO of Duggal Visual Solutions.

“We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader and visionary like Duggal,” said Frank Pennisi, CEO at EFI. “The EFI Reggiani NEXT Plus was designed to push boundaries of what is possible in experiential print, provide market-leading innovation and responsible manufacturing – the essential drivers of the next generation of visual communication.”

Duggal is proud to continue its leadership position in bringing innovative and improved print production to the marketplace.

Posted: July 13, 2026

Source EFI™