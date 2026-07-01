AATCC: Register Early For Basics Of UV Calibration Digital Learning

DURHAM, N.C. — July 1, 2026 — Learn about the Basics of UV Calibration with AATCC in a Digital Learning opportunity presented by Carrie Gray, AATCC Technical Associate. This training is an advanced training for users of the UV Calibration reference fabric and includes best practices that will enhance the expertise of textile color experts. Join this live session for the opportunity for a live-Q&A session at the end of the presentation. The Basics of UV Calibration digital session will be offered on Wednesday, July 29 at 9AM ET and Thursday, July 30 at 8PM ET. Register for your preferred time here: https://www.aatcc.org/events/basics-of-uv-calibration

About Basics of UV Calibration

This training covers the best practices of using AATCC UV Calibration Reference Fabric for AATCC Evaluation Procedure 11. This training features a walkthrough of AATCC EP11 and focuses on how UV calibration impacts color measurement accuracy. Participants will learn what UV calibration does, why it matters when working with whiteness and fluorescent standards, and how comparing measurements with and without UV included can uncover issues in base fabrics, dyes, optical brighteners, and end use performance. If your work involves evaluating fabric, managing color data, or using a spectrophotometer, this session will help you make more informed, defensible color decisions.

Key Takeaways

Understand the purpose and steps of AATCC Evaluation Procedure 11

Best practices when using AATCC UVC: UV Calibration Reference Fabric

Learn what UV calibration is and how it affects spectrophotometer measurements

Identify when and why to use UV included vs. UV excluded measurements

Evaluate base fabrics before and after the application of optical brighteners

Improve color troubleshooting when working with fluorescent or non-traditional dyes

Assess how laundering, detergents, and end use conditions can impact measured color

Who should attend?

Fabric Color Coordinator

Color Management Specialist

Product Developer

Color Specialist

Textile Technologist

Quality Control / Quality Assurance Professionals

Textile and Color Professionals who use or work with a spectrophotometer

Professionals responsible for fabric evaluation and color approval

About the Speaker, Carrie Gray

Carrie Gray is a seasoned AATCC Technical Associate with a wide breadth of textile testing experience. As part of her role, she specializes in color management with her work on the AATCC UV Calibration Reference Fabric. Carrie instructs proper conducting of textile test methods to a diverse audience of professionals. Her work aids in the development of standard control fabrics and evaluation tools. She has further honed her expertise by managing AATCC Proficiency Testing Programs including Color Evaluation and Colorfastness. Carrie is a graduate of NC State Wilson College of Textiles with a Bachelors in Textile Technology with a focus in Medical Textiles.

Posted: July 1, 2026

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)