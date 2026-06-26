PHILADELPHIA, PA — June 24, 2026 — When the 2026-27 academic year starts, Thomas Jefferson University will feature three new colleges as part of a strategy designed for growth, support of a long-term vision, and a shifting professional world.

Effective July 1, the Kanbar College of Design, Engineering and Commerce will transform into the College of Business, the College of Fashion and Textiles, and the College of Architecture, Design and Engineering.

“We’re designing the university for the future,” says Dr. Susan Aldridge, President, Thomas Jefferson University. “This move will strengthen our academic identity, better reflect the distinctiveness of our programs and provide clarity for prospective students and partners. This new structure is intended to enhance their experience through new collaborations.”

Despite the changes, students will remain in their current programs with no alteration to curriculum, faculty or advising.

The College of Business will include:

Undergraduate Programs: Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, International Business, Management and Marketing

Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, International Business, Management and Marketing Graduate Programs: Master of Business Administration, Organizational Leadership, Business Analytics & Artificial Intelligence, and Data Analytics & Artificial Intelligence

Master of Business Administration, Organizational Leadership, Business Analytics & Artificial Intelligence, and Data Analytics & Artificial Intelligence Online Accelerated Undergraduate Programs: Business Administration, Human Resources Management, Information Technology Management.

College of Business Dean Philip Russel notes that the transition from school to college represents a significant investment in students and their futures.

“This transition elevates the visibility and recognition of our programs, expands opportunities for experiential learning and industry partnerships, and strengthens our ability to deliver an innovative, career-focused education that prepares graduates to lead and succeed in a rapidly evolving global economy,” Russel says. “Building on a strong legacy, we envision the College of Business as a true lifelong learning hub, a place where students and alumni can return throughout their careers to gain new knowledge, develop in-demand skills and adapt to changing workforce needs.

“As continuous learning becomes increasingly essential to professional success, the College is well positioned to be a leader in delivering flexible, relevant and accessible education that empowers learners at every stage of their journey and supports meaningful, rewarding career outcomes.”

The new College of Fashion & Textiles will include:

Undergraduate Programs: Fashion Design, Fashion Merchandising and Management, Textile Design and Textile Technology

Fashion Design, Fashion Merchandising and Management, Textile Design and Textile Technology Graduate Programs: Fashion Design Technology, Fashion Merchandising and Management, Textile Design and Textile Technology

Fashion Design Technology, Fashion Merchandising and Management, Textile Design and Textile Technology Doctoral Program: Textile Engineering and Sciences.

Marcia Weiss, dean of the College of Fashion & Textiles, notes that bringing the Fashion Merchandising and Management program into the fold will enable students to benefit from award-winning programs and mirror the entire fashion ecosystem under one roof.

“This marks a brilliant new chapter for fashion and textile education. Rooted in our legacy as the nation’s first textile school and strengthened by our internationally recognized fashion programs, the College creates a dynamic, collaborative environment where creativity, innovation and purpose converge,” says Weiss. “Students will be empowered to find their authentic voices and become the designers, innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders who will shape the future of these industries. Through immersive experiential learning, deep industry partnerships and a commitment to sustainability, inclusivity and diversity, the College of Fashion & Textiles advances Jefferson’s mission of improving lives by fashioning the future. These strengths elevate our programs for even greater impact on the national and global stage. Create the future. Find your joy. Change the world in Jefferson’s College of Fashion & Textiles!”

The School of Design and Engineering programs moving to the new College of Architecture, Design and Engineering include:

Undergraduate Programs: Animation and Digital Media, Engineering, Industrial Design, Mechanical Engineering and Visual Communication Design

Animation and Digital Media, Engineering, Industrial Design, Mechanical Engineering and Visual Communication Design Graduate Programs: Engineering, Industrial Design, and User Experience and Interaction Design.

The College of Architecture, Design and Engineering will include:

Undergraduate Programs: Architecture, Architectural Studies, Construction Management, Interior Design and Landscape Architecture

Architecture, Architectural Studies, Construction Management, Interior Design and Landscape Architecture Graduate Programs: Architecture, Architecture and Design Research, Construction Management, Historic Preservation, Interior Architecture, Real Estate Development, Sustainable Design and Urban Design–Future Cities

Architecture, Architecture and Design Research, Construction Management, Historic Preservation, Interior Architecture, Real Estate Development, Sustainable Design and Urban Design–Future Cities Doctoral Program: Architecture and Design Research.

Dean Barbara Klinkhammer says the changes – including the newly developed Department of Design chaired by Professor Neil Harner – mark an exciting new chapter for Jefferson students.

“The College of Architecture & the Built Environment expanding into the new College of Architecture, Design and Engineering builds off the strong reputation and legacy of excellence of our architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, design, construction management and engineering programs. CADE expands opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration by bringing together fields that naturally intersect in the world beyond the university,” says Klinkhammer. “This evolution creates a dynamic learning environment where students can explore across boundaries while developing deep expertise in their chosen fields.

“Students will have greater opportunities to customize their education through expanded pathways, including accelerated dual-degree options, minors and concentrations that connect their individual passions with emerging professional opportunities. By fostering collaboration, applied research and interdisciplinary learning, CADE will prepare graduates who are not only ready for the professions of today, but equipped to lead, innovate and shape the possibilities of tomorrow.”

Posted: June 25, 2026

Source: Thomas Jefferson University