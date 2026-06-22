MILAN, Italy — June 18, 2026 — Dover Industries Italy Srl has announced that both of its primary manufacturing facilities in Italy—specializing in advanced digital inks (JK Group) and industrial textile printing machines (MS Printing Solutions) —have officially attained a comprehensive triple ISO certification.

The integration of ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 establishes an elite Quality, Environmental, and Safety Management System (QHSE) across the company’s Italian production footprint. This milestone directly enhances supply chain resilience, enforces green innovation, and provides global business-to-business (B2B) partners with a measurable competitive edge in sustainability compliance.

The triple certification validates the company’s commitment to optimizing business efficiency while minimizing ecological footprints. By auditing and adjusting its operational workflows, the production plants have systematically elevated their standards to guarantee reliable, fully compliant products that maximize customer satisfaction.

The independent evaluations verify compliance across three international standard pillars:

ISO 9001 (Quality Management) : Standardizes and refines internal operational processes to ensure the consistent delivery of premium, reliable digital ink formulas and specialized machine manufacturing.

: Standardizes and refines internal operational processes to ensure the consistent delivery of premium, reliable digital ink formulas and specialized machine manufacturing. ISO 14001 (Environmental Management) : Codifies procedures dedicated to reducing environmental impacts, strictly adhering to global regulations, and driving technological innovations designed to conserve water and energy resources.

: Codifies procedures dedicated to reducing environmental impacts, strictly adhering to global regulations, and driving technological innovations designed to conserve water and energy resources. ISO 45001 (Occupational Health & Safety): Mitigates workplace risks, prevents occupational injuries, and solidifies a rigorous culture of preventative safety for employees at every tier of the production organization.

“Achieving this integrated triple ISO certification marks a monumental milestone for our industrial ecosystem in Italy,” said Massimo Cavazzini, Global Sales Director. “This was not simply about meeting regulatory compliance; it is a proactive investment in our partners’ success. By choosing our certified digital inks and printing machinery, our B2B customers directly reinforce their own green credentials, secure their supply pipelines, and contribute to building a smarter, safer, and more sustainable global manufacturing future.”

With global supply chains facing strict scrutiny regarding environmental and workplace transparency, this certification offers verifiable assurance that all production practices align with elite international benchmarks. Global corporate partners can immediately utilize these verified milestones to optimize their upstream scope metrics and corporate sustainability indexing.

Posted: June 22, 2026

Source: Dover Industries Italy Srl