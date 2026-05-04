PROPOSTE 2026 Returns For Its 33rd Edition

COMO, Italy— May 4, 2026 — The 33rd edition of Proposte opens tomorrow, May 5, at Villa Erba, Lake Como. With 87 exhibitors from around the world, the fair confirms its role as a key international event for furnishing textiles, showcasing new products, innovations and trends from direct producers of furnishing and curtain fabrics, trimmings and wallcoverings.

This year’s theme, Heritage Forward, expresses a shared vision: to enhance the sector’s manufacturing heritage while projecting it towards future challenges, including technological innovation, sustainability and international market expansion. This approach is also reflected in an increasingly contemporary and engaging exhibition format.

Alongside the excellence of the exhibitors’ offering, Proposte 2026 further enhances the visitor experience with redesigned spaces, refined hospitality and prestigious collaborations with the design world.

Inspirational interiors by Cristina Celestino Studio

Welcoming, inspiring, connecting: Proposte has always based its success on the quality of relationships. This vision is also reflected in a growing focus on exhibition spaces, conceived as places for interaction and storytelling. In this context, the fair has partnered with architect Cristina Celestino, who has reimagined the common areas of the Villa Erba congress centre, originally designed by Mario Bellini.

Interpreting the Heritage Forward theme, the project transforms transitional areas into spaces to be experienced—dedicated not only to relaxation, but also to meeting and exchange. At its core is the enhancement of the wing ‘Ala Regina’, now fully integrated into the exhibition route. The corridor, transformed into an evocative showcase of textile language created in collaboration with selected exhibitors, leads to the new Lounge Esedra.

The lounge’s semicircular architecture, with large windows opening onto the gardens, conveys the lightness and elegance of the setting. Fabrics become theatrical backdrops framing contemporary design pieces, including the iconic Gala sofas by Saba and Claretta table lamps by Contardi Lighting. The space becomes a modern lounge for relaxing, conversing, browsing international magazines and enjoying a refined break.

“For Proposte, I envisioned spaces that restore centrality to the experience of encounter, through a language that engages with the architectural identity of Villa Erba and the textile tradition, reinterpreted with a contemporary sensibility,” comments Cristina Celestino.

A Made in Italy welcome: food and design

The 2026 edition expands the visitor experience by integrating design, decoration and hospitality culture, offering a comprehensive expression of Made in Italy.

Also designed by Cristina Celestino’s studio, the two bars in the Lario and Cernobbio wings have been redesigned with a more informal yet sophisticated approach, while an open-air café allows visitors to enjoy the lake landscape surrounded by furnishings by Roda, Meridiani and Crema Outdoor.

Open throughout the fair is also the ancient Villa, the historic residence of the Erba family and former summer retreat of film director Luchino Visconti. Its richly frescoed rooms host a high-end gourmet restaurant, offering a unique opportunity to dine in an exceptional setting.

INTERNI.PROPOSTE AWARD 2026

In collaboration with main media partner INTERNI, the INTERNI.PROPOSTE AWARD 2026 debuts this year. The award highlights some of the most interesting applications of fabrics presented at recent editions of Proposte, recognising the value of collaboration between furniture companies and textile manufacturers.

The awards will be assigned across three categories— Fine Outdoor, Inspired by Nature and Precious Touch—by a jury of leading figures from the worlds of design and publishing:

Gilda Bojardi, Editor-in-chief of INTERNI; Marco Parravicini, President of Proposte; Gabriele Chiave, Creative director and founder of Controvento; Francesca Lanzavecchia, Creative director and founder of Lanzavecchia + Wai; Claudio Saverino, architect and founder of Vudafieri Saverino Partners, Alessandro Enriquez, fashion designer and creative director of Alessandro Enriquez; Paolo Bleve, publisher of IFDM. Winners will be announced on the evening of 5 May during the traditional opening cocktail.

The exhibitors

Proposte 2026 features 87 exhibitors (+11% compared to 2025), including 37 Italian and 50 international companies (specifically 16 Belgian, 8 British, 6 Spanish, 6 Turkish, 4 Indian, 2 French, 2 German and one of each country: Austrian, Swiss, American, Moroccan, Finnish and Lithuanian). Together they represent high-quality production of furnishing fabrics (61%), curtain fabrics (32%), wallcoverings (6.5%) and trimmings (0.5%), with a total turnover of approximately €1.3 billion.

The offering includes jacquard and dobby-woven fabrics for upholstered furniture and curtains, velvets, embroideries and printed textiles, as well as solutions for contract applications and wallcoverings. 49% of companies offer flame-retardant fabrics and 64% produce outdoor textiles, confirming a growing market.

A commitment beyond the fair

Proposte actively supports the preservation of textile heritage beyond the duration and boundaries of the event. In collaboration with the Fondazione del Tessile Italiano and the Federazione Tessilivari e del Cappello, it contributed to the restoration of the historic upholstery in the Sala Bevilacqua at the Museo Bagatti Valsecchi, dating back to the late 19th century. The work was carried out by the Fondazione Lisio Textile Restoration Laboratory in Florence between June 2025 and February 2026.

Collaboration with ITA

Thanks to the renewed support of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the ITA – Italian Trade Agency, a delegation of international buyers and journalists from 23 countries will attend the fair, fostering and promoting international business relations and confirming the sector’s ability to meet global demand for high-quality products.

Marco Parravicini, President of Proposte

“Proposte is undergoing a natural process of evolution, reflecting the changes within the sector and the evolving needs of the market. The initiatives introduced this year represent a concrete first step in this direction—an ongoing path aimed at making the fair increasingly open, dynamic and capable of generating value. Our commitment is to create opportunities for the entire supply chain, fostering dialogue between companies, designers, architects and the publishing world, while amplifying awareness of a highly specialised sector. A heritage of expertise and culture that we believe must be supported and preserved.”

Massimo Mosiello, Director of Proposte

“Since 1993, Proposte has been a key fixture in the international calendar for professionals in the furnishing textiles sector. Year after year, we witness the evolution of an industry whose excellence we are committed to representing. Proposte is not only about business, but also about textile culture—something we are determined to preserve and promote.”

PROPOSTE 2026 returns for its 33rd edition Villa Erba, Cernobbio (COMO), ITALY May 5-7, 2026

Posted: May 4, 2026

Source: Proposte