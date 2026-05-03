BioMADE Announces $21.4 Million Invested In 14 Projects To Develop The U.S. Bioindustrial Manufacturing Industry And Advance National Security Priorities

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL / MN/EMERYVILLE, CA.— April 29, 2026 — BioMADE announced 14 cutting-edge new projects that will support the growth and development of the U.S. bioindustrial manufacturing industry. These projects will support the manufacture of innovative bio-based products like a lithium biosorbent for biomining; plastics for 3D printing; proteins for wound healing and chemical defense; biosensors for disease detection; and more. They will leverage state-of-the-art methodologies like machine learning, AI, and advanced new sensors and purification systems. Projects will also support the development of the needed biomanufacturing workforce through projects that are easing the transition for veterans into civilian careers, launching community college programs, and developing hands-on apprenticeship programs.

“Global competition for bioindustrial manufacturing is at a critical tipping point, with many countries around the world investing heavily in biotechnology innovation and commercialization. If the U.S. is to remain competitive, we must do the same,” said Douglas Friedman, Chief Executive Officer at BioMADE. “We appreciate U.S. Department of War and the National Science Foundation’s continued support for domestic biomanufacturing and their steadfast commitment to establishing the U.S. as a global leader in the 21st century bioeconomy through BioMADE.”

These projects represent a shared investment of over $21 million across 23 different member organizations that are located across the country – from the coasts to the heartland – highlighting the breadth and depth of the rapidly growing U.S. bioeconomy.

“BioMADE’s newest projects showcase the dual importance of bioindustrial manufacturing and its benefits to both the commercial and defense sectors,” said Stephen Recchia, Program Manager for the Department of War Manufacturing Innovation Institutes. “Bioindustrial manufacturing has the power to secure domestic supply chains for essential chemicals and materials, enhance national security by reducing reliance on foreign inputs, and enable point-of-need manufacturing for warfighters.”

For the first time, some of these projects are funded through a partnership with the National Science Foundation, which will support initial efforts from the basic research through proof-of-concept, with BioMADE supporting technology maturation, risk reduction, and scale-up aspects of each integrated project.

“Fundamental biological and biomanufacturing research supported by NSF has led to advances in health, food, fuels and chemicals,” said Susan Marqusee, NSF Assistant Director for Biological Sciences. “These new projects build on NSF’s long-term investment and help us to further economic growth in industrial biotechnology — a sector that contributes over $200 billion to the U.S. economy.”

“By connecting academic researchers with BioMADE’s industry members, this public-private collaboration will help realize the potential of fundamental science and engineering research for food, health, chemicals and materials,” said Don Millard, head of the NSF Directorate for Engineering. “This partnership will allow researchers to investigate new ideas for biomanufacturing, test and improve new methods at scale, and ultimately make biotechnology advances widely available.”

“We’re grateful to the National Science Foundation for their partnership and investment in these projects,” said Melanie Tomczak, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Programs at BioMADE. “BioMADE has always represented the power of collaboration, bringing together public, private, and government partners to enact change for the U.S. biomanufacturing industry. These projects are no different, and I look forward to seeing the wide-reaching effects that our members will have through this work.”

Bioindustrial manufacturing uses biological systems to convert agricultural feedstocks and waste streams to high-value chemicals, materials, textiles, fuels and lubricants, bioplastics, composites, and other products for consumer and defense needs. Because bioindustrial manufacturing typically uses feedstocks such as corn, soy, and sugar beets, American farmers will benefit from the new markets created by BioMADE technologies, and rural communities will benefit from the manufacturing jobs creating the associated products.

As the U.S. competes for global leadership in this growing industry, these new projects will move the need by scaling up production of needed products, improving processes that span the industry, and building the needed workforce.

Technology and Innovation Projects

6 projects | $4.6 million DoW funds | $2.2 million NSF funds | $4.8 million non-federal cost share

Federal funding from the U.S. Department of War and the U.S. National Science Foundation

Optimizing Lithium Release and Recovery for Cost-Effective Biomining Processes – This project will develop and validate a scalable microbial process for extracting lithium from produced water, a lithium-rich industrial byproduct generated during oil and gas production.

Member: AlkaLi Labs

This project will develop and validate a scalable microbial process for extracting lithium from produced water, a lithium-rich industrial byproduct generated during oil and gas production. Member: AlkaLi Labs Driving Cost Reduction in Biomanufacturing Biomaterials from Methane: Engineering Novel Strains to Increase Downstream Processing Efficiency – By increasing the efficiency of downstream processing, this project will reduce costs and improve overall process economics to produce PHA from methane gas for use in films, fibers, and 3D printing.

Member team: Mango Materials, University of California, Davis

By increasing the efficiency of downstream processing, this project will reduce costs and improve overall process economics to produce PHA from methane gas for use in films, fibers, and 3D printing. Member team: Mango Materials, University of California, Davis Development of Genomic Language Models to Predict Optimal Genomes for Commercial Protein Production – This project will create a first-of-its-kind predictive AI model that will accelerate strain optimization for the production of resilient and cost-effective proteins capable of wound healing, advanced nutrition, chemical defense, or other defense-relevant compounds.

Member team: Triplebar, University of California, Berkeley

This project will create a first-of-its-kind predictive AI model that will accelerate strain optimization for the production of resilient and cost-effective proteins capable of wound healing, advanced nutrition, chemical defense, or other defense-relevant compounds. Member team: Triplebar, University of California, Berkeley In-Fermenter Cell Datastreams: Wireless Networks of Free-Floating Microbial-Electronic Sensors – Using a network of in-bioreactor free-floating sensors, this project will generate a new type of datastream from industrial bioreactors to enable predictive artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for fermentation optimization.

Member team: Boston University, Capra Biosciences

Using a network of in-bioreactor free-floating sensors, this project will generate a new type of datastream from industrial bioreactors to enable predictive artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for fermentation optimization. Member team: Boston University, Capra Biosciences Cell Cultured Chocolate – Through novel bioreactors, improved vessel and media sterilization methods, and in-line biomass sensors, this project will lower the production costs of high-quality chocolate products by using cacao plant cell culture.

Member team: University of California – Davis, California Cultured

Through novel bioreactors, improved vessel and media sterilization methods, and in-line biomass sensors, this project will lower the production costs of high-quality chocolate products by using cacao plant cell culture. Member team: University of California – Davis, California Cultured Low-Cost Nanobody-Based Growth Factor Replacements – This project will develop scalable, low-cost manufacturing methods for next-generation media additives that could enable distributed production and deployment for diagnostics and countermeasures in response to new disease outbreaks warfighters may be experiencing around the world, as well as protecting everyday Americans.

Member team: Roke Biotechnologies, Duke University

Education and Workforce Development Projects

6 projects | $4.4 million federal funds | $5.2 million non-federal cost share

Federal funding from the U.S. Department of War

How To Grow (Almost) Anything: A National Network for Enabling and Scaling EWD in Biomanufacturing – This project will train the next generation of bioindustrial manufacturing talent by creating and implementing a custom curriculum that will include hands-on lab modules, weekly lectures, and individual and network-wide final projects that reflect current and emerging needs in the bioindustrial manufacturing sector.

Member: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

This project will train the next generation of bioindustrial manufacturing talent by creating and implementing a custom curriculum that will include hands-on lab modules, weekly lectures, and individual and network-wide final projects that reflect current and emerging needs in the bioindustrial manufacturing sector. Member: Massachusetts Institute of Technology Apprenticeship Framework for Pilot-Scale Bioindustrial Manufacturing Operator Training – By developing an apprenticeship training program for biomanufacturing operators in a pilot plant environment, this work will result in trained apprentices and a blueprint to translate the apprenticeship program to other facilities across the U.S.

Member team: Manus, University of Georgia

By developing an apprenticeship training program for biomanufacturing operators in a pilot plant environment, this work will result in trained apprentices and a blueprint to translate the apprenticeship program to other facilities across the U.S. Member team: Manus, University of Georgia DESIGN of a Biomanufacturing EWD Prototype to Support the Growth of South Dakota’s Bioeconomy – This pilot-scale biomanufacturing education and workforce development training program will create course content for people at all levels interested in a career in biomanufacturing, including veterans re-entering the civilian workforce.

Member team: Dakota BioWorx, South Dakota Biotech

This pilot-scale biomanufacturing education and workforce development training program will create course content for people at all levels interested in a career in biomanufacturing, including veterans re-entering the civilian workforce. Member team: Dakota BioWorx, South Dakota Biotech NC BioMISSION – After partnering with industry to build a robust curriculum, this project will launch an undergraduate certificate program, provide a capstone industry experience, and integrate data analytics, data science, and machine learning for biomanufacturing.

Member: University of North Carolina, Greensboro

After partnering with industry to build a robust curriculum, this project will launch an undergraduate certificate program, provide a capstone industry experience, and integrate data analytics, data science, and machine learning for biomanufacturing. Member: University of North Carolina, Greensboro SPRINT: Scalable Protein Research for INnovative Training – This project will expand, implement, and publicly share a scalable biomanufacturing training model to prepare thousands of undergraduate students for careers in the bioindustrial manufacturing economy.

Member team: University of California – Davis, MiraCosta College, Modesto Junior College

This project will expand, implement, and publicly share a scalable biomanufacturing training model to prepare thousands of undergraduate students for careers in the bioindustrial manufacturing economy. Member team: University of California – Davis, MiraCosta College, Modesto Junior College Strengthening the Life Science Talent Pipeline: Life Science Career Fellowship Personalized Cohort – By working with multiple community colleges in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, this project will provide comprehensive career preparation through personalized industry mentorship, professional development workshops, networking opportunities, and company tours.

Member team: Biocom Institute

Safety and Security Projects

2 projects | $131,000 federal funds | $131,000 non-federal cost share

Federal funding from the U.S. Department of War

Development of Biopesticide Life Cycle Analysis Resources – Researchers will create a comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment and Life Cycle Inventory Data Gap Framework for a representative biopesticide that will include critical data and tools to understand and reduce detrimental impacts throughout the bioproduct life cycle—from raw material sourcing to production and end use.

Member team: Boundless Impact Research & Analytics, Invasive Species Corporation

Researchers will create a comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment and Life Cycle Inventory Data Gap Framework for a representative biopesticide that will include critical data and tools to understand and reduce detrimental impacts throughout the bioproduct life cycle—from raw material sourcing to production and end use. Member team: Boundless Impact Research & Analytics, Invasive Species Corporation Resilient Domestic Feedstocks for the U.S. Precision Fermentation Industry – This project will improve domestic bioindustrial manufacturing outcomes and increase its competitiveness through enhanced Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) of feedstocks.

Member: Checkerspot

Posted: May 3, 2026

Source: BioMADE