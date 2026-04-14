Archroma Showcases Innovations Delivering Performance Without Compromise At Techtextil 2026

PRATTELN, Switzerland — April 14, 2026 — Archroma, a supplier of specialty chemicals, is bringing a full suite of advanced solutions to Techtextil 2026 to help technical textile manufacturers achieve cutting-edge functionality with optimized productivity and enhanced sustainability.

The leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens, Techtextil 2026 is being held in Frankfurt, Germany from April 21 to 24. Underscoring the important contribution of chemicals and dyes to the sector, these will be presented in Hall 9.0, where Archroma will showcase breakthrough product innovations for every major technical textile segment.

“Mills and brands across the fast-growing technical textiles market are being squeezed between rising performance requirements, stringent sustainability commitments and tightening regulations. Archroma’s innovations tackle multiple challenges at the same time, so you can achieve premium functionality without compromise,” Dhirendra Gautam, Vice President Commercial, Archroma, said.

Visitors to Techtextil will be able to explore a range of Archroma technologies for technical textile segments including:

Outdoor and Active Wear : The outdoor and active wear market demands that sustainability, durability and comfort coexist – and, increasingly, that these attributes are verifiable. Archroma’s portfolio for this segment covers every requirement. At Techtextil 2026, it will present: PHOBOTEX® NTR-50 LIQ for non-PFAS durable water repellency with a partially bio-based profile; water-based LANASET® XKS acid inks and NOVACRON® ADVANCE reactive inks for outstanding coloristic performance on natural fibers, polyamide and blends; and TERASIL® XKS disperse inks for high-speed printing on polyester fabrics.

: The outdoor and active wear market demands that sustainability, durability and comfort coexist – and, increasingly, that these attributes are verifiable. Archroma’s portfolio for this segment covers every requirement. At Techtextil 2026, it will present: PHOBOTEX® NTR-50 LIQ for non-PFAS durable water repellency with a partially bio-based profile; water-based LANASET® XKS acid inks and NOVACRON® ADVANCE reactive inks for outstanding coloristic performance on natural fibers, polyamide and blends; and TERASIL® XKS disperse inks for high-speed printing on polyester fabrics. Workwear and Uniforms : Protective workwear must stay comfortable and perform well under the toughest conditions, while maintaining its integrity through multiple washes. NYLOFIXAN® PA LIQ C delivers outstanding fastness without phenolic compounds for polyamide fabrics and blends. SILIGEN® D2W LIQ C is the industry’s first truly durable hydrophilic silicone softener for cellulosic and cotton-lycra blended knits, that helps in extending the fabrics’ elasticity during its use. AVITERA® GENERATION NEXT and PHOBOTEX® R-ACE bring resource-saving dyeing and robust non-PFAS water repellency respectively. For military camouflage applications , Archroma’s updated TOUGH CAMO concept is a water-based, Oeko-Tex (Class II) compliant* pigment printing system that meets exacting requirements for infrared reflectivity combined with high rubbing and light fastness at wash durability levels comparable to traditional vat-printed fiber blends. It includes ready-to-use HELIZARIN® ULTRA-FAST PLUS PA paste for high-speed pigment printing.

: Protective workwear must stay comfortable and perform well under the toughest conditions, while maintaining its integrity through multiple washes. NYLOFIXAN® PA LIQ C delivers outstanding fastness without phenolic compounds for polyamide fabrics and blends. SILIGEN® D2W LIQ C is the industry’s first truly durable hydrophilic silicone softener for cellulosic and cotton-lycra blended knits, that helps in extending the fabrics’ elasticity during its use. AVITERA® GENERATION NEXT and PHOBOTEX® R-ACE bring resource-saving dyeing and robust non-PFAS water repellency respectively. , Archroma’s updated TOUGH CAMO concept is a water-based, Oeko-Tex (Class II) compliant* pigment printing system that meets exacting requirements for infrared reflectivity combined with high rubbing and light fastness at wash durability levels comparable to traditional vat-printed fiber blends. It includes ready-to-use HELIZARIN® ULTRA-FAST PLUS PA paste for high-speed pigment printing. Nonwovens : For many nonwovens applications (filtration, building, automotive, apparel and furniture), mechanical properties, durability and regulatory compliance must be achieved together. Archroma’s APPRETAN® family of formaldehyde-free* binders eliminates the long-standing compromise of achieving superior performance levels without formaldehyde release during processing and use-life. APPRETAN® FFX6750 LIQ delivers high-performance bonding, APPRETAN® FFX6270 LIQ is designed for applications where soft handfeel is a priority, and APPRETAN® FFX1540 LIQ & APPRETAN® FFX1670 LIQ provide maximum hydrophobicity and durability in severe environments.

: For many nonwovens applications (filtration, building, automotive, apparel and furniture), mechanical properties, durability and regulatory compliance must be achieved together. Archroma’s APPRETAN® family of formaldehyde-free* binders eliminates the long-standing compromise of achieving superior performance levels without formaldehyde release during processing and use-life. APPRETAN® FFX6750 LIQ delivers high-performance bonding, APPRETAN® FFX6270 LIQ is designed for applications where soft handfeel is a priority, and APPRETAN® FFX1540 LIQ & APPRETAN® FFX1670 LIQ provide maximum hydrophobicity and durability in severe environments. Automotive and Transportation: Automotive buyers demand interiors that provide comfort, durability and aesthetic appeal, but safety and compliance can never be compromised. An example is Archroma’s FADEX® HLF-S which features high sublimation-fast UV absorber that meets these demands and supports the move to sustainable manufacturing.

Sustainable performance finishes

Brands and mills navigating PFAS restrictions, tightening sustainability standards and growing consumer scrutiny need solutions they can prove, not just claim. Archroma’s High IQ® lastingrepel program provides independent assurance that qualifying treatments meet common performance standards while delivering robust, durable water repellency. Archroma’s licensed brand assurance program allows enrolled mill and brand partners to utilize hangtags that differentiate defined platforms designed for optimum durability from platforms that can be washed without the need of a tumbler drying.

Archroma is expanding its range of sustainable solutions further. In a new partnership with HeiQ, Archroma is combining its global reach and application expertise with HeiQ’s innovative antimicrobial and non-biocidal odor-control technologies – including silver-based HeiQ Pure™, metal-free silane-quat based HeiQ Life™ AD/AE and plant-based HeiQ Fresh™ platforms. These solutions deliver evidence-backed protection against malodors and finished fabrics retain their breathability and softness through repeated washing.

A complete system from sizing to finishing

Underpinning every segment at Techtextil is Archroma’s SUPER SYSTEMS+ platform — powerful end-to-end systems combining fiber-specific processing solutions and intelligent effects. Drawing on the industry’s broadest product portfolio, SUPER SYSTEMS+ guides mills and brands from sizing to finishing, delivering measurable resource savings, cleaner chemistries that eliminate harmful or regulated substances, and durable functional effects.

Meet the Archroma team at Techtextil 2026

The leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens, Techtextil is held biannually in Frankfurt. Attracting more than 35,000 visitors from 94 countries in 2024, the event is expanding in key future sectors this year and celebrating the synchronicities that happen when the entire cross-industry value chain comes together.

Visit Archroma at Booth D41 in Hall 9.0 at Messe Frankfurt for Techtextil from April 21 to 24, 2026.

Posted: April 14, 2026

Source: Archroma