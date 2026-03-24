Techtextil (Germany) 2026 Showcases Market-Ready Defense Textiles

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — March 24, 2026 — EU defense spending reached a record level of around €381 billion in 2025. The importance of textile innovation in this context is underscored by the European Defence Fund’s 2026 Work Programme, which identifies “smart and multifunctional textiles” as a dedicated priority area. Techtextil translates this demand into industrial practice. From 21 to 24 April 2026, more than 10 per cent of over 1,500 exhibitors in Frankfurt am Main will present material innovations for protective textiles.

For product developers and OEM manufacturers, the performance of personal protective equipment is determined deep within the textile value chain. Materials are required that deliver ballistic protection, flame resistance and exceptional durability – without compromising on comfort and ergonomics. At the same time, regulations such as PFAS restrictions are increasing demand for alternatives to water-, oil- and dirt-repellent finishes.

For procurement managers, buyers and technical leads at system providers, industrial feasibility is coming into sharper focus. They need market-ready materials and textile components that can be processed in compliance with standards, reproducibly and at reliable volumes – for example in ballistic protection systems or CBRN protective clothing.

Techtextil offers decision-makers from the defence sector the market overview they need to position themselves strategically in the growing market for protective textiles. More than 150 specialised exhibitors form the technological backbone: from fibre innovations for developers and manufacturers to finished materials for procurement. The Lenzing Group, for example, presents inherently flame-retardant cellulose fibres that embed heat and flame protection directly into the fibre. Another example is HS Hyosung Advanced Materials, showcasing high-performance yarns made from synthetic polymers.

At the same time, Texprocess, with around 200 exhibitors in Hall 8.0, bridges the gap to finishing and industrial processing. Together, the two events bring together more than 1,700 exhibitors at the Frankfurt exhibition grounds.

“Requirements for protective fabrics are becoming increasingly similar across many fields of application: low weight, high durability, thermal comfort, and reproducible processing,” explains Lotje Oosterlinck, Product Manager Workwear at Concordia Textiles. “What is becoming decisive, therefore, is the ability to develop material solutions across different protection domains and to transfer them into industrial processes tailored to specific applications.”

Industrial Scalability: From Fiber To Protective Systems

In the “Performance Apparel Textiles” area (Hall 9.0), around 150 exhibitors bring together concrete applications for protective clothing – showcased in the live format “Performance Apparels on Stage”. The foundation is provided by the new “Textile Chemicals & Dyes” segment: more than 30 exhibitors connect chemical processes directly with textile applications.

Key mechanical components for these protective solutions are also supplied by specialists such as Güth & Wolf GmbH, JUMBO-Textil GmbH & Co. KG, and Otto Stockmayer & Sohn GmbH, offering high-performance narrow textiles, webbings and knitted fabrics.

“In protective textiles, market relevance is not determined by a new fibre or finish alone. Particularly in demanding applications, testability, reproducibility and the reliable transfer into industrial processes are becoming the true benchmarks of innovation,” says Dr. Heike Illing-Günther, Managing Director of the Saxon Textile Research Institute.

The Techtextil Forum provides the technological framework for this industrial scaling. Featuring practical insights from NASA experts and focusing on topics such as “Textile Intelligence” and “Resilient Textiles”, the platform addresses the industry’s operational needs: smart functionalities, material resilience and the rapid transition from concept to scalable application.

Techtextil and Texprocess will take place from April 21 to 24, 2026.

Posted: March 24, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH