BW Converting Expands Southeast Asian Presence With New Agency Partnerships In Vietnam And Indonesia

GREEN BAY, Wis. — March 10, 2026 — BW Converting is strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia through new agency partnerships in Vietnam and Indonesia, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting textile manufacturers across the region.

The expansion comes as BW Converting prepares to exhibit at SaigonTex 2026 (April 8–11, Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam) and INDO INTERTEX 2026 (April 15–18, Jakarta International Expo, Indonesia).

In Vietnam, BW Converting has partnered with Peja Vietnam, a long-established representative organization with offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. Founded in 1992, Peja Vietnam has built a strong reputation in machinery sales, technical support and project management across the textile sector.

In Indonesia, BW Converting has appointed NUTEK, a Jakarta-based organization founded in 2015 by experienced textile technology specialists. NUTEK focuses on sales, service, installations, start-ups and after-sales technical support across Indonesia and the broader Southeast Asia region.

Together, these partnerships strengthen BW Converting’s regional footprint as textile production continues shifting across Asia and manufacturers invest in advanced processing technologies.

At both SaigonTex and INDO INTERTEX, BW Converting will highlight the company’s Baldwin TexCoat® G4 precision spray finishing system, which has gained strong traction across Asia for its ability to reduce water, energy and chemical consumption while delivering uniform chemical application and improved process control.

“Our presence at SaigonTex and INDO INTERTEX marks an important step in expanding our textile activities in Southeast Asia,” said Simone Morellini, Sales Manager, BW Converting Textile Solutions, EMEA Region, Indonesia and Vietnam. “With experienced local partners in Vietnam and Indonesia, we are well positioned to support customers as they implement advanced finishing technologies and build on the strong momentum we are seeing for precision spray systems in other Asian markets.”

BW Converting’s participation in both exhibitions reflects the company’s continued investment across the region and its commitment to delivering innovative, resource-efficient solutions to textile manufacturers worldwide.

Posted: March 16, 2026

Source: BW CONVERTING / Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc.