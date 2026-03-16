Automatex Introduces Game Changing Quilting Machine

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — March 11, 2026 — Having achieved rapid market success with its fully automated fitted sheet system, Automatex, a member of TMAS, the Swedish textile machinery association, has developed a game changing quilting machine which doubles productivity compared to what has previously been achievable.

The P12-PB Automatic Lock Stitch Quilting Unit is engineered to deliver continuous, programmable quilting while reducing manual intervention in the stitching of bedding and padded home textiles.

“Across our member companies we are seeing automation move beyond individual machines towards intelligent, interconnected production environments,” says TMAS General Secretary Therese Premler-Andersson.

“Solutions like this demonstrate how textile technology manufacturers are pushing the boundaries of consistency, productivity and digital control in areas that were traditionally dependent on operator skill.”

Maximizing uptime

Designed for high-volume manufacturers, the new P12-PB platform feeds fabric and filling directly into a quilting module equipped with twelve modified servo-driven lock stitch sewing heads. Arranged in two programmable banks of six, the heads allow producers to switch between straight line quilting and different shaped patterns without mechanical changeover, enabling flexible production runs while maintaining consistent stitch geometry.

At the core of the Automatex system is an automation architecture focused on maximising uptime. Each sewing head incorporates an automatic bobbin case changer supported by a retrieval system, allowing uninterrupted production during thread depletion. Thread break detectors further minimise defects, while servo indexing ensures accurate needle positioning across the working width. A colour touch screen interface simplifies pattern programming and machine operation and remote access capability enables troubleshooting and technical support without on-site intervention.

Operating at speeds of up to 12 metres per minute, the P12-PB is suitable for filling weights from 100-450gsm with stitch lengths between 3-4 mm. The machine produces various stitching patterns and straight lines at 21.7cm needle spacing, supporting a wide range of quilt constructions. It has been engineered for installation within standard industrial utility frameworks.

Continuous production

Automatex has also designed the unit for full line integration.

“The P12-PB can be connected directly in-line with our automated sewing and folding systems to form a continuous production chain, from fibre processing through to finished product handling,” says Automatex Director of Business Development Chuck deSousa. “This approach reflects a broader industry shift toward labour-light manufacturing, traceable production and repeatable quality across large batch volumes.”

Posted: March 16, 2026

Source: TMAS – The Swedish Textile Machinery Manufacturers Association