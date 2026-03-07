AATCC Call For Nominations: Leadership Positions And 2026 AATCC Awards

DURHAM, N.C. — March 4, 2026 — AATCC is now accepting nominations for various AATCC Leadership positions and awards. Please submit your nominations by March 31, 2026.

AATCC Leadership Positions for 2027-2028

AATCC is seeking members who are looking to improve and shape the Association’s future. The following positions are:

President Elect

Chemical Applications Interest Group Chair

Concept 2 Consumer Interest Group Chair

Materials Interest Group Chair

RISE Interest Group Chair

Please submit your nominations by March 31, 2026.

2026 AATCC Awards

Each year, AATCC recognizes members who have shown dedication to the Association and the textile industry. The award recipients will receive complimentary registration to receive their award at the AATCC International Summit, which will be held October 4-6, 2026, in Wilmington, North Carolina. AATCC is now accepting nominations for the following awards:

The Louis Atwell Olney Medal

The Harold C. Chapin Award

The AATCC Technical Committee on Research Service Award

The AATCC Future Leader Award

To nominate a fellow member, please visit https://www.aatcc.org/awards/. To learn more about the AATCC International Summit, visit https://www.aatcc.org/annual-conference/. Please submit your nominations by March 31, 2026.

Posted: March 7, 2026

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)