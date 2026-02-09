Faribault Mill Announces Line Of Blankets In Partnership With The United States Olympic And Paralympic Committee And USA Bobsled Team

FARIBAULT, Minn. — February 9, 2026 — Faribault Mill, the storied Minnesota manufacturer known for crafting premium American-made blankets, throws, and accessories since 1865, today announced a limited edition of United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the USA Bobsled Team blankets to support the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The line features three styles all crafted in Minnesota from 100% natural materials. They include:

USA Bobsled Team : New this year , a 42″ x 65″ red, white, blue and black blanket design inspired by the iconic USA Bobsled team design. Retails for $245.

New this year a 42″ x 65″ red, white, blue and black blanket design inspired by the iconic USA Bobsled team design. Retails for $245. American Flag : A 42″ x 65″ American Flag Wool Throw made of 100% wool and cotton blend. Retails for $245.

A 42″ x 65″ American Flag Wool Throw made of 100% wool and cotton blend. Retails for $245. U.S. Olympic Team Official Puck Logo : A 42″ x 65″ grey blanket with the official U.S. Olympic Team puck logo featuring the iconic five rings. Retails for $245.

A percentage of each purchase of the USA Bobsled and U.S. Olympic Team blankets are donated back to each organization to support the athletes in their pursuit of gold. The partnership with Team USA goes through the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“We’re incredibly proud to introduce these designs in partnership with the USOC and the USABS – and especially proud to give back to the athletes representing our great country,” said Ross Widmoyer, President and CEO of Faribault Mill. “These blankets are made entirely in the USA, reflecting the same commitment to quality, resilience and heart that define the athletes of Team USA.”

Faribault Mill has been crafting high-quality blankets in Faribault, Minn. for more than 150 years. Hypoallergenic, adaptable to a variety of temperatures, and resistant to fire, water, and odors, a Faribault Mill wool blanket will provide warmth and comfort to your family for generations.

Founded in 1865, Faribault Mill produces timeless, handcrafted blankets, decorative throws, apparel, and accessories. From providing woolen blankets for pioneers heading west and comforting our troops through two world wars, to today’s products that are built to last, the company and its workers are woven into American history. Faribault Mill products are 100% Made in the USA. Visit online at www.faribaultmill.com.

Posted: February 9, 2026

Source: Faribault Mill