Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp Expands Bio-Materials Presence at JEC World 2026

PARIS — February 2, 2026 — The Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp is pleased to announce its participation at JEC World 2026, featuring a significantly expanded presence and an enhanced offering for the global composites industry.

Building on previous successes, the Alliance members will be at the core of a newly renamed and enlarged Bio-Materials Village in Hall 5. The village has grown by more than 30%, expanding from 250m² to 333m², and will feature 14 Alliance members and partners representing the full natural fibre composite value chain from fibre cultivation and processing through to semi-finished materials, resins, and industrial applications.

This year’s village welcomes several new members, including Norafin, which brings advanced technical nonwoven expertise using flax and hemp fibres, and innovative start-up Biofibix developing next-generation bio-based composite solutions. Another new participant is GreenPoxy by Sicomin, a leading supplier of bio-based epoxy resins that complement natural fibre reinforcement systems and enable lower-impact composite structures.

Innovations Showcase

The Bio-Materials Village will highlight several award-winning and shortlisted developments, including exhibits from JEC Innovation Award winners and finalists.

Bcomp has received the Automotive & Road Transportation Parts Award for its series-production exterior flax composite components developed for BMW, demonstrating the scalability and performance of flax reinforcements in demanding automotive applications.

Safilin will also present its collaboration with Stratiforme on the Ecotrain project, showcasing the successful integration of natural fibre composites into rail interiors, delivering weight reduction, improved environmental performance, and industrial feasibility.

Biofibix, shortlisted among the 20 finalists of the 2026 JEC Startup Booster, will present its proprietary reinforcement technology designed to overcome one of the key challenges of natural fibre composites : structural consistency. Biofibix develops flax-based reinforcement systems that combine controlled fibre orientation with thermoplastic and thermoset compatibility, enabling improved mechanical performance and process reliability.

Visitors will also discover the Ssuchy-Next project, an initiative focused on wind energy applications. The project explores the use of hemp-based composite solutions for a 12.6m wind turbine blade, combining optimized fibre architecture, bio-sourced materials, and industrial manufacturing processes. Ssuchy-Next demonstrates how natural fibres can contribute to reduced carbon footprint, improved vibration damping, and end-of-life advantages, while meeting the mechanical and durability requirements of the wind energy sector.

Additional cutting-edge innovations on display will be showcased by other Alliance members and partners that include BComp, Circular Structures, DEMGY, Depestele, Ecotechnilin, Emanuel Lang Flax Composites, Flaxco, Libeco, Linificio e Canapificio Nazionale, Norafin, Safilin, Terre de Lin Technique, and many more.

Industry Conference

As part of the JEC Composite Exchange programme, Alliance experts will organize a round-table discussion on Wednesday 11 March at 2:00 pm Agora 5, titled:

“From Data to Applications: How Environmental and Technical Flax-Linen & Hemp Data Help Build Industrial Solutions.” The discussion will highlight how environmental metrics and technical performance data are essential tools for designers, engineers, and manufacturers in accelerating the adoption of natural fibre composites, while exploring the latest technical advances in flax-linen and hemp composites, their environmental performance, and the strategic pathways supporting the industrial deployment of bio-based composites in Europe.

“We are very excited to welcome visitors to our expanded Bio-Materials Village at JEC World 2026, which brings together an extended natural fibre composite value chain under one roof,” said Bruno Pech, Innovation Project Manager at the Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp. “With 14 members and partners from raw materials to finished applications, this showcase demonstrates the maturity, credibility, and innovation capacity of the European flax and hemp composites sector.”

Posted: February 9, 2026

Source: The Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp