ITM 2026: The Meeting Point Of Green Transformation And The Digital Future In The Textile Industry

ISTANBUL, Turkey — January 15, 2026 — Shaping the transformation of the textile industry, the ITM 2026 International Textile Machinery Exhibition is set to lead the sector into the future with a strong focus on sustainable production and digital technologies. From environmentally friendly machinery to smart manufacturing systems, from energy-efficient solutions to artificial intelligence–supported applications, ITM 2026 will present a broad vision that defines the roadmap of textile technologies for the industry.

The ITM 2026 Exhibition, which will be organized in collaboration with Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım A.Ş. and Teknik Fuarcılık A.Ş. and in partnership with Textile Machinery and Accessories Industrialists Association (TEMSAD), will welcome visitors at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Center from June 9–13, 2026. Bringing together leading manufacturers of textile technologies, ITM 2026 will focus this year on the industry’s two most critical agenda items: Green Technologies and Digital Integration.

A Climate-Friendly Future in Textiles Takes Shape at ITM 2026

In line with global climate goals, the textile industry is undergoing a profound transformation. As a pioneer of this change, ITM 2026 will bring visitors a wide range of innovations—from dyeing technologies that minimize water consumption to weaving looms engineered for maximum energy efficiency. The “Green Machines” to be showcased throughout the exhibition will not only reduce carbon footprints but will also breathe new life into the circular economy with their superior performance in processing recycled raw materials.

Sustainable Production at the Center of ITM 2026

At a time when environmental responsibility is gaining increasing importance on a global scale, sustainable production in the textile industry is no longer a choice but a necessity. ITM 2026 will showcase the most tangible examples of this transformation. Durable, high-performance machines that contribute to the conservation of natural resources will form the backbone of the exhibition’s green technology vision. Energy-saving systems, solutions enabling closed-loop water usage and environmentally responsible chemical applications will strongly reflect ITM 2026’s sustainability approach. The exhibition will offer manufacturers the opportunity to explore technologies that create added value both environmentally and economically.

The Latest Technologies from Artificial Intelligence to Digital Twins

ITM 2026 will highlight the transformative power of digitalization in textile manufacturing. Machines equipped with artificial intelligence, automation, data analytics, and digital twin technologies will stand out with solutions that deliver speed, quality, and flexibility in production. Through digital integration, real-time process monitoring, increased efficiency, and reduced error rates will become achievable. Playing a critical role in the transition to smart factories, these technologies will not only be showcased at ITM 2026 but will also provide an inspiring platform for knowledge and experience sharing among industry professionals.

A Strategic Platform for Global Investors

Bringing together the world’s leading textile machinery manufacturers, industry representatives, investors, and professionals in Istanbul, the ITM 2026 Exhibition will serve as a strategic business development platform for global investors. Company owners and industry professionals will have the opportunity to hear directly from experts about the latest technological solutions needed to future-proof their facilities and to experience next-generation R&D developments firsthand. Visitors will be able to closely explore innovations developed around sustainability and digital transformation in the textile industry, enabling them to make informed decisions that shape their investments.

Get Your Online Invitation Before It’s Too Late!

We have an online invitation system that allows our visitors who do not want to miss this great meeting to easily enter the ITM 2026 Exhibition. Our visitors can register online by clicking on the e-invitation link at www.itmexhibition.com. After filling out the visitor information form, their e-invitation is sent to them by e-mail. With this e-invitation, they can get their badge at the entrance of the fairground and enter the ITM 2026 Exhibition without waiting in line. Those who register early for the online invitation system can also benefit from our advantageous prices.

Posted: January 18, 2026

Source: Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım A.Ş. and Teknik Fuarcılık A.Ş.