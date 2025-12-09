Textiles Recycling Expo USA Announces First Speakers for 2026 Conference Program 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — December 9, 2025 — The Textiles Recycling Expo USA is proud to announce the first confirmed speakers for its 2026 conference program, taking place April 29–30, 2026 at the Charlotte Convention Center, North Carolina.

As the first dedicated textile recycling exhibition and conference in North America, this free-to-attend event will bring together professionals from across the textiles, fashion, waste, and recycling sectors to gain expert insights, explore emerging technologies, and connect with the leaders shaping the future of U.S. textile circularity.

Curated in collaboration with the expo’s Structural Partner, Accelerating Circularity, the conference program will feature a diverse range of thought leaders and industry pioneers. Confirmed speakers include:

Jessica Franken, Director of Government Affairs, Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles Association (SMART)

David Eagles, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Goodwill Industries International

Diane Woods, Global Head of Sales and Business Development, ReJu

Eileen Mockus, Chief Operating Officer, Accelerating Circularity

Adam Gardiner, Recycled Lead, Textile Exchange

Camille Tagle, Co-Founder, FABSCRAP

Kelly Drennan, Founder, Fashion Takes Action

Morgan Ginn, Footwear Circularity Program Manager, The Footwear Collective

Rachel Kibbe, Founder and CEO, American Circular Textiles

Steve Bethell, Founder, Bank & Vogue

Jimmy Summers, Chief Sustainability Officer and VP of Environmental, Health, and Safety, Elevate Textiles

Olivia Poole, Consultant, AMI

Stuart Ahlum, Co-Founder and COO, SuperCircle

This leading roster represents key voices advancing circularity and driving systemic change across the U.S. value chain.

The conference theater, sponsored by the event’s Impact Partner, Goodwill Industries International, will serve as a central hub for dialogue, collaboration, and forward-thinking perspectives. Attendees will explore the challenges, opportunities, and policy developments shaping the future of textile recycling in North America.

Alongside the conference program, the Textiles Recycling Expo USA will host a dynamic exhibition featuring cutting-edge technologies and solutions transforming textile recycling, shredding, sorting, circular design, and more.

For more information and updates on the full conference program, visit the Textiles Recycling Expo USA website. https://events.amiplastics.com/textiles-recycling-expo-usa

Registration is free for all attendees. You can register via this link here:

https://www.ami-events.com/event/694237c9-a338-40cd-87ad-338dcdc624d6/regProcessStep1:29e62f9a-6da7-472b-8f1d-88c3b01c33fb?RefId=PR_Speakers_Announced&utm_campaign=26_TRE_USA&utm_medium=PR_Speakers_Announced&utm_source=Press%2520release&rp=6678fae6-8a32-445c-8b89-49f63eb8c980

Posted: December 9, 2025

Source: Applied Market Information Ltd (AMI)