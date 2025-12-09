Textiles Recycling Expo USA Announces First Speakers for 2026 Conference Program 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — December 9, 2025 — The Textiles Recycling Expo USA is proud to announce the first confirmed speakers for its 2026 conference program, taking place April 29–30, 2026 at the Charlotte Convention Center, North Carolina.
As the first dedicated textile recycling exhibition and conference in North America, this free-to-attend event will bring together professionals from across the textiles, fashion, waste, and recycling sectors to gain expert insights, explore emerging technologies, and connect with the leaders shaping the future of U.S. textile circularity.
Curated in collaboration with the expo’s Structural Partner, Accelerating Circularity, the conference program will feature a diverse range of thought leaders and industry pioneers. Confirmed speakers include:
- Jessica Franken, Director of Government Affairs, Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles Association (SMART)
- David Eagles, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Goodwill Industries International
- Diane Woods, Global Head of Sales and Business Development, ReJu
- Eileen Mockus, Chief Operating Officer, Accelerating Circularity
- Adam Gardiner, Recycled Lead, Textile Exchange
- Camille Tagle, Co-Founder, FABSCRAP
- Kelly Drennan, Founder, Fashion Takes Action
- Morgan Ginn, Footwear Circularity Program Manager, The Footwear Collective
- Rachel Kibbe, Founder and CEO, American Circular Textiles
- Steve Bethell, Founder, Bank & Vogue
- Jimmy Summers, Chief Sustainability Officer and VP of Environmental, Health, and Safety, Elevate Textiles
- Olivia Poole, Consultant, AMI
- Stuart Ahlum, Co-Founder and COO, SuperCircle
This leading roster represents key voices advancing circularity and driving systemic change across the U.S. value chain.
The conference theater, sponsored by the event’s Impact Partner, Goodwill Industries International, will serve as a central hub for dialogue, collaboration, and forward-thinking perspectives. Attendees will explore the challenges, opportunities, and policy developments shaping the future of textile recycling in North America.
Alongside the conference program, the Textiles Recycling Expo USA will host a dynamic exhibition featuring cutting-edge technologies and solutions transforming textile recycling, shredding, sorting, circular design, and more.
For more information and updates on the full conference program, visit the Textiles Recycling Expo USA website. https://events.amiplastics.com/textiles-recycling-expo-usa
Registration is free for all attendees. You can register via this link here:
https://www.ami-events.com/event/694237c9-a338-40cd-87ad-338dcdc624d6/regProcessStep1:29e62f9a-6da7-472b-8f1d-88c3b01c33fb?RefId=PR_Speakers_Announced&utm_campaign=26_TRE_USA&utm_medium=PR_Speakers_Announced&utm_source=Press%2520release&rp=6678fae6-8a32-445c-8b89-49f63eb8c980
Posted: December 9, 2025
Source: Applied Market Information Ltd (AMI)