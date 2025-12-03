AAFA Testimony Endorses USMCA As Strong, Stable, And Vital

WASHINGTON, D.C. — December 3, 2025 — The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) testified today in support of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), endorsing the integrated supply chains and the thousands of American jobs created by USMCA.

AAFA’s Vice President of Trade and Customs Policy, Beth Hughes, testified earlier this evening before the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR).

The testimony is part of a three-day public hearing regarding the operation of the USMCA in preparation for the first Six-Year Joint Review of the USMCA which commences on July 1, 2026

“From cotton to consumer there is a tightly woven supply chain that binds together a network of workers, farmers, and employers throughout Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The USMCA enables this supply chain, setting clear and predictable ground rules and articulating a long-term incentive structure that powers jobs, investments, and regional trade. Keeping the USMCA strong and stable is vital to the health and growth of this industry supply chain and to the many communities in all three countries whose livelihoods are dependent upon this robust North American trade partnership. That is why I am here declaring our industry’s support for the UMSCA,” said Beth Hughes in testimony delivered this afternoon.

AAFA’s testimony outlined several points that were submitted as part of full written comments including calls for: preserving duty-free access, avoiding restrictions to rules of origin, and detailed corrections around short supply and cumulation.

Today’s public testimony follows a November 3 letter, signed by AAFA and other industry organization from the U.S., Mexico, and Canada to the United States Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer. That letter reads in part, “The textile, apparel, footwear, and retail industries in all three countries are deeply integrated, driving economic growth and creating millions of jobs. The USMCA has provided certainty for our industries to invest and provide consumers with affordable, quality products. To strengthen our regional supply chains, the USMCA must be preserved as a trilateral agreement and extended for another 16 years. The USMCA’s clear, predictable rules of origin have been critical for our industries, and we believe overly burdensome and complex requirements would create unnecessary barriers and increase costs for businesses and working families. Further, maintaining duty-free access for USMCA-qualifying goods and avoiding additional tariffs, including under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, for such goods is essential to enhancing supply chain integration and ensuring the region remains globally competitive. We also urge the Administration to provide sufficient advance notice and clear compliance guidance prior to making any changes to the Agreement.”

Posted: December 3, 2025

Source: The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA)