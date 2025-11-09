Singapore Edition Of ITMA ASIA + CITME Makes Successful Presentation

SINGAPORE — November 7, 2025 — The region’s leading textile and garment technology exhibition, ITMA ASIA made a successful return to Singapore after two presentations in 2001 and 2005.

Combined with CITME, the four-day ITMA ASIA + CITME exhibition at the Singapore Expo concluded on 31 October 2025 with participants praising the international mix of visitors and strong turn-out of buyers from the region. From the supply side, the exhibition was well represented by companies from key textile technology manufacturing regions, thus offering buyers a balanced selection of solutions.

The Singapore exhibition attracted visitorship of over 26,600 from 109 countries and regions, reaffirming its reputation as the region’s most influential showcase of textile and garment manufacturing technologies.

Some 92% of the visitors came from overseas, with 35% of them from South Asia and 30% from Southeast Asia. The top three visitor countries were: India (19%), China (11%) and Indonesia (10%). Other countries in the top 10 list included Bangladesh, Pakistan, Vietnam and Malaysia.

The show owners – CEMATEX (the European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers), China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA), The Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT TEX) – attributed its strong showing to Singapore’s ideal location, conducive business environment and seamless visitor experience.

Mr Alex Zucchi, President of CEMATEX, said: “Exhibitor feedback has been very positive as the high-quality visitorship and serious business discussions are greatly appreciated. The exhibition has created a strong sense of optimism about the opportunities ahead amid current economic challenges.”

Mr Gu Ping, President of CTMA remarked: “Asia, the world’s largest textile hub, boasts a vast industrial scale and plays a key role globally. With the successful conclusion of the ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025, it is clear that the Asian textile industry, encompassing regions such as East Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, is experiencing rapid development. This also reflects the global textile industry’s demand for exploring emerging markets.”

Many of the exhibitors were elated by the outcome of their participation. Mr Tobias Schaefer, Vice President of Andritz Nonwoven & Textile, enthused: “The combined exhibition in Singapore proved to be a truly pivotal platform, bringing together a remarkably international audience. The high visitor numbers, the quality of discussions, and the strong focus on innovation and sustainability reflected the industry’s evolving priorities.”

Mr Stephane Picard, Sales & Marketing Manager at Pierret Industries, opined: “We are very pleased with the overall quality of the visitors at the exhibition. Despite the current market challenges, the event exceeded our expectations. The main objective of holding this show in Singapore was to attract people from Southeast Asia and Middle East markets, and the results were truly impressive.”

Sharing the same sentiment, Canlar Mekatronik Board Member Mr Kaan Cakici said: “We’re delighted with the overwhelming response received at the exhibition. The show days were filled with serious enquiries from buyers who came ready to invest and we concluded business deals during the show. The quality of discussions with visitors at our stand has given us confidence to expand our presence and support in the region.”

Underscoring the significance of the 2025 exhibition for the Indian market was Mr Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles of India who led a 30-member-strong government delegation.

Mr Kansal remarked, “India is one of the largest participants and exhibitors in this exhibition here in Singapore. This reflects our strategic vision in driving our textile industry’s growth through innovation, manufacturing excellence and sustainability. The fair provides a good meeting ground for people to exchange ideas, to look at new technologies, discuss business propositions and to see the latest innovations.”

Later, speaking at the co-located ITMA Sustainability Forum, Mr Kansal highlighted the Indian textile industry’s green transformation.

The comprehensive showcase of textile and garment making technologies at ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 occupied more than 70,000 square metres of gross space and featured over 840 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions.

ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 is organised by ITMA Services and co-organised by Beijing Textile Machinery International Exhibition Company.

The next ITMA ASIA + CITME exhibition will be held in Shanghai, China from 20 to 24 November 2026. For more information, please visit www.itmaasia.com or www.citme.com.cn.

Source: CEMATEX, CTMA & CCPIT TEX