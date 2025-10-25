Uster Technologies Presents Novelties At ITMA Asia + CITME 2025

USTER, Switzerland — October 24, 2025 — There’s news from Uster Technologies to be announced for the industry’s upcoming event in Singapore. The Uster 360Q universe is growing with new products, solutions and services. Innovation developments can also be recorded in the fields of man-made fiber testing and fabric inspection.

Uster innovations address the industry’s trending topics as mill management and process control, optimization of delivered fabric quality and yield.

Presented for the first time two years ago at ITMA in Milan, Uster 360Q has attracted considerable interest, and FiberQ has proven itself in practice as a raw material management solution with profit potential. Under 360Q – and with the goal to empower spinners to achieve Think quality at the next level – Uster developed a further solution and tools.

Uster Fiber2Yarn for the great picture

Newly combining and correlating data of FiberQ – measured with Uster HVI – with data from Uster Quantum yarn clearers, spinners can learn about the influence of different raw material parameters on the end product quality. This highly sought-after information offers a great opportunity to optimize mixings and continuously achieve a higher level of quality consistency besides better control of the production process. The Uster Fiber2Yarn solution is available in two different views, like the correlations over time and the correlations over different mixings.

A wide range of valuable features and information can be found on the Uster 360Q Platform. Uster services are hosted on the cloud-based platform with a technology architecture that makes businesses more agile and cost-effective. Additionally, the cloud solutions enable businesses to leverage AI and machine learning capabilities. The integration of Uster Intelligence – combining artificial intelligence with Uster’s expertise – is opening up new possibilities for spinners. Additional benefits include further advancements in the Uster Academy, such as the introduction of the Uster Chatbot and Wiki, providing direct and easy access to Uster know-how. The Academy’s e-learning portfolio has been expanded to serve a broader range of users.

Furthermore, the platform serves as a central access point for notifications and alerts. The Uster 360Q Platform is also where users – free of charge and with no license needed – find Uster news and the latest application literature. Also, the content provided earlier via the Uster Insights App will be integrated into the platform. And of course, the new Uster Statistics web app is part with all well-known functionality in a new format.

The simplicity of fabric quality control

Uster presents at ITMA Asia + CITME 2025 the brand-new Uster Fabriq Vision 2. The next generation fabric inspection system stands for reliable performance – also in challenging environments – and shows enhanced detection capabilities. Both advantages result from the Smart Vision Camera 3 for high-performance in-camera image processing. Uster’s real-time process monitoring and quality inspection solution further convinces by simplified operation through Uster Intelligence-supported style creations as well as by image-based and supported visual setting adjustment for easier adaption.

Fabric producers need to ensure a consistently high rate of defect detection by automated control during final inspection. Uster Fabriq Vision 2 offers advanced process safety through the Super Inspection Mode for increased security, even after production, and consistent Uster Intelligence-supported quality decisions. The system’s ability finally allows fabric yield to be optimized and prevents claims – quickly set up and easy handled when fine tuning.

Fiber process control for cotton, synthetics and blends

Uster AFIS 6 has been launched earlier this year but will be presented at ITMA Asia + CITME in Singapore first time to an audience in Asia. The next-generation AFIS stands out by uniquely testing man-made fiber properties in addition to cotton in the same unit. It provides critical data to optimize fiber process control in spinning, paving the way for superior yarn quality and reduced waste.

AFIS 6 can be seamlessly integrated in the mills quality management regime by connecting to Uster Quality Expert and the integration of the Uster Statistics. The enhanced user experience result from the new user interface and its various languages available is a key highlight. Another plus is simplified data analysis through the integral reporting functionality.

Not to be missed

Uster looks forward to the upcoming opportunity to shake hands with customers and friends at ITMA Asia + CITME 2025. At the Uster booth in Hall 3, B301 – visitors find the Uster experts to discuss hot subjects as sustainability and making yarn of recycled fibers and they receive the latest Uster Sustainability Bulletin to dive deeper into these subjects.

The occasion also offers the opportunity to gain first-hand insights into the new features of the market-leading Uster yarn clearer. Quantum 4.0 introduces hairiness monitoring at an unmatched level. It will also be interesting to hear about the latest cooperations for ring spinning optimization (RSO). Besides the seamless integration of the Pinter Monitoring System, the Uster RSO 3D compatibility has been expanded and includes now Rieter and Savio winders, alongside continued support for Murata winders.

Posted: October 25, 2025

Source: Uster Technologies AG