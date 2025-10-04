Hohenstein, Goblu Partner To Streamline Verified Chemical Compliance

BOENNIGHEIM, Germany — October 2, 2025 — Hohenstein and The BHive® by GoBlu have formed a strategic partnership to simplify chemical compliance and sustainability reporting across global textile supply chains.

The collaboration combines Hohenstein’s testing and certification expertise with The BHive®’s digital infrastructure for chemical data. Together, the two organizations aim to reduce complexity for brands, manufacturers and suppliers facing stricter regulations, customer demands and sustainability goals.

“This synergy provides measurable value,” said Stefan Droste, CEO of Hohenstein. “It leads to improved supply chain transparency, reduced compliance risks and faster certification outcomes.”

The BHive® platform collects and analyzes chemical data for Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) reporting, turning fragmented documentation into actionable insights.

Hohenstein strengthens data integrity with laboratory testing, on-site audit verification and internationally recognized certifications, including OEKO-TEX® ECO PASSPORT.

Aligning with industry initiatives

The partnership supports factories and brands aligning with ZDHC’s Roadmap to Zero and reporting InCheck performance. By embedding on-site audits and wastewater testing into The BHive®’s workflow, the solution helps ensure that data accurately reflects on-site practices, preventing discrepancies that can undermine compliance. It also helps factories improve their ZDHC Supplier to Zero scores, which track progress toward sustainable chemical management.

“This partnership unites the digital innovation of The BHive® with Hohenstein’s globally recognized technical and certification expertise,” said Lars Doemer, managing director of GoBlu International. “Together, we are setting a new benchmark for chemical management, giving brands and factories a faster and smarter way to achieve their goals and build trust with customers and partners. At GoBlu, our mission has always been to make chemical management simple and impactful. Working with Hohenstein allows factories and brands to connect data and certification in one seamless process, reducing complexity and driving real impact for people and the planet.”

Coordinated compliance process

Beyond certification, the collaboration enables companies to connect multiple services into a single, coordinated process. This model reduces administrative workload, improves supplier performance scores and supports more informed decision-making.

The initiative offers brands and factories a more reliable path to verified compliance, industry credibility and long-term sustainability.

Posted: October 4, 2025

Source: Hohenstein